Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X drops up to 960p in performance mode, at 120fps – Nerd4.life

According to an initial technical analysis, conducted by the YouTube channel VG Tech, Halo Infinite would use a dynamic rendering resolution that would go down to 960p on Xbox Series X in performance mode.

Basically the game allows you to select different graphics modes on Microsoft’s flagship console. In quality mode, the resolution remains high, fluctuating between 3840×2160 (4K) and 2400×1800. When the resolution drops, the game uses temporal upsampling to bring the output to 4K (as with all other modes and platforms). Note that the game remains at 60fps even in the most hectic moments.

In performance mode the maximum resolution is 2560×1440 with moments in which this drops down to 1390×960. In this way a framerate of 120fps is guaranteed.

Xbox Series S, on the other hand, will run fixed at 1920×1080 at 30fps in quality mode, while in performance mode the resolution drops down to 1440x1080p, but 60fps is reached. Oddly it is higher than the minimum resolution that Series X drops to in the same mode.

Also interesting are the numbers of Xbox One X, which in quality mode has a dynamic resolution that oscillates between pure 4K and 2880×1800 for 30fps, while in performance mode it oscillates between 1440p and 960p, but the latter with a different pixel count than that. of Xbox Series X, equal to 1706×960. In this case the fps are 60.

Finally, Xbox One S runs the game with a dynamic resolution ranging between 1080p and 900p for 30fps. The latter is the version with less effect, as it lacks some reflections and tessellation on the ground.