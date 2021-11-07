Halo Infinite, the analysis of Digital Foundry is cautiously optimistic – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite was presented a few days ago with a new gameplay video and Digital Foundry made a ‘analyses preliminary on the basis of this material, declaring cautiously optimistic on the visual rendering of the game.

The words were actually spoken by a new collaborator of the English newspaper, Adam Taylor who discussed with Alex Battaglia what was seen in the trailer of the Halo Infinite single player campaign, trying to draw some conclusions in anticipation to get your hands on waiting Xbox exclusive.

Taylor stressed the introduction of elements that somehow make it the ultimate adventure Master Chief similar to DOOM Eternal (here the review), which is obviously not a defect and on the contrary opens the franchise to hitherto unpublished perspectives.

We know that Alex Battaglia has criticized Halo Infinite’s first-person animations and that, in general, Digital Foundry has not been impressed with the improvements made to the game, which nevertheless seem to be quite noticeable.

Battaglia himself has in fact underlined how all of the lighting system has been enhanced from the previous Halo Infinite demo, and notice a greater focus on surfaces and asset streaming.