Halo Infinite, the Battle Passes illustrated in detail by 343 Industries – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite will use gods Battle Pass in order to enhance the free-to-play multiplayer sector, e 343 Industries explained in detail how they work, also presenting the first season: Heroes of Reach.

The development team stated a few months ago that the progression of the Halo Infinite Battle Passes will be based on challenges, and reiterated the concept by talking about their interchangeability, that is, of being able to activate the Battle Pass that we want as long as we use one. at a time.

There first season by Halo Infinite, entitled Heroes of Reach, will obviously include references to Halo: Reach, specifically the first armor core will feature game-inspired customizations.

What are the cores in question? In practice, it is a basic element to equip armor customizations belonging to the same set. The intention of the developers is to give users great freedom on an aesthetic level, so that they can replicate the style of the characters they prefer.

In addition to the customization elements, through the Battle Pass it will be possible to obtain various rewards, although from this point of view the developers have reiterated their desire not to make players feel obliged in some way to try their hand at these activities.

Returning to the aesthetic factor, 343 Industries has also introduced non-canonical armor in the game, obtainable by participating in the Fracture event, which will provide us with additional options to make our Spartan unique.