Halo Infinite, the co-op campaign will not be released before May 2022, the Forge still after – Nerd4.life

Among many excellent impressions on Halo Infinite, less positive news also emerges, which to tell the truth is above all a confirmation of what was already widely suspected, namely that the Cooperative campaign will arrive no earlier than May 2022, with the Forge planned even later.

The matter was already pretty clear from the Halo Infinite multiplayer season 2 postponement, which led to an extension of the first season, Heroes of Reach, until spring 2022.

The co-op campaign was in fact expected to arrive in correspondence with the second season and this probably remains 343 Industries’ program.

The matter was further confirmed by Joseph Staten of the development team, who basically reiterated this intention, although he added that things could also change. In any case, we shouldn’t expect the Halo Infinite co-op campaign before May 2022.

“When we talked about the cooperative campaign and the Forge we stated that our goal was to release the first one during Season 2 and the second with Season 3. Yes, we extended Season 1, so our goals remain the same for the rest, which is to release the co-op with Season 2 and the Forge with Season 3. These remain our goals. We can’t commit to yet precise dates at the moment, because as we are seeing from the ongoing multiplayer beta, other things may take priority in the meantime, “Staten said.

Season 1 of Halo Infinite multiplayer has been extended until May 1, 2022, so we can expect that, from that date on, the Cooperative Campaign can also arrive, while it is more difficult to predict the release of the Forge, in late 2022. . In the meantime, we released the Halo Infinite Campaign trial this morning.