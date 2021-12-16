Halo Infinite, the Grunts mention Metal Gear Solid: the hilarious Easter Egg!

While 343 Industries announces further changes for the Halo: Infinite Battle Pass, the community of enthusiasts is dedicated to discovering cute Easter Eggs hidden in the game.

One of these, in particular, attracted the amused attention of the videogame community, with several content creators and players who immortalized the short sequence. We are talking specifically about a hilarious Easter Egg dedicated to the first Metal Gear Solid. As you can verify in the video available at the opening of this news, within the Halo open world: infinite our Master Chief has the possibility to eavesdrop on the discussions of some opponents, including the small and bizarre Grunt.

Two of the latter, in particular, seem determined to find a way at all costs defeat the Master Chief. In considering various hypotheses, one of the two seems to have had a brilliant idea: move the controller cable, inserting the latter inside the compartment dedicated to the Player 2. In this way, the Grunt is convinced, it will be possible to defeat the Spartan 117. Unfortunately, however, his partner is forced to point out that there does not seem to be an attack for a second player anywhere. The shocking discovery appears to have devastated poor and ingenious Grunt.

Someone said Psycho Mantis or Metal Gear Solid?