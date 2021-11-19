Halo Infinite, tried out of the campaign

After delays, teasing, postponements and thousands of memes, the Halo Infinite campaign is finally with us and we have tried it.

Stop everyone, we have tried the Halo Infinite campaign! The same one that in 2020 and in two minutes of trailer managed to generate millions of memes, among which the figure of Craig the Brute stands out, a character strong enough to be able to sweep away even the unwavering trust of the fans who hoped in a return to the series at the height of its original fame. For many, a disaster foretold, but will this really be the case?

Gameplay in return Lighting has taken a distinct leap forward and now actually helps make Halo Infinite more beautiful and mysterious We said right away that those graphics that were not exactly exciting hid something else, that not being beautiful would bring benefits to the gameplay. There are those who believed it, who did not and who as usual took it personally, but in the end it went just like that: what Halo Infinite loses in terms of visual spectacularity, it recovers thanks to its very solid game system. We don’t want to say that Halo Infinite is ugly, on the contrary, but it certainly cannot compete with the heavyweights who make graphics one of their greatest strengths, let alone with a more linear and structurally rigid action like so many we have seen in the past. . How much does this affect playing the Halo Infinite campaign? Zero. Partly because often and willingly this too knows how to reserve you screaming glimpses and then because in return we are provided with a dynamic battlefield like never before, able to acquire life and credibility through the game mechanism.

Few precious ingredients Zeta Halo is a place full of charm and surprises, some more flashy than others Let’s try to explain ourselves better. L’open world Halo Infinite works through three elements that alone represent half the game: its immense spaces, applied physics, and the AI ​​that lives within it. The other half is what most closely concerns us and the Master Chief: the combat system, the gunplay and the displacement system. Halo Infinite can be summarized in these six points: it is a game made up of very few ingredients, but very well cooked, able to make a profound difference, to create ever new situations, when they work together. The campaign begins with more linear levels, yet always able to offer the right breath even to the smallest battles, and this is a very important element on which we will return later. It doesn’t take long to leave these first introductory areas behind, all in all very good, and reach what we could define as the first open world area of ​​the Halo Infinite campaign, which is the heart of the game and the place where we would finally find out what it is. 343 Industries has really done this last effort.

Combat Evolved How much fun did we have in the very first level of the very first Halo? Infinite has chosen to make us relive those moments … At this moment a certain fear emerges for a Halo that, in its open world evolution, could dramatically recall the worst of the Far Cry. Fortunately, the final result is more reminiscent of another game, profoundly different, but not so far away: Crysis, to be precise the best Crysis you can imagine. The big game Crytek was more destructive, that of the 343 Industries more finished, compact and elegant, as well as being able to offer unique and somewhat precious features. But of course the real inspiration is always Halo, to be precise the first Halo: Combat Evolved. Amazon offer Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition – Xbox Series X and Xbox One – PREORDER I don’t know about you, but I don’t know anyone who would not have preferred a first part, the more open one, the double longer one, and the following one dominated by the infinite and uninspired Halved Library. The campaign of Halo Infinite it does just that: it takes that iconic level and transforms it into a single huge battlefield and in the middle it inserts missions that recall the most sacred and close characteristics of the series.

Zeta Halo Zeta Halo is collapsing in on itself, and part of the large game map will be separated by eerie sidereal crevasses Halo Infinite is set on Zeta Halo, a highly unstable and multipart shattered orbiting and habitable ring. Among these cracks, a structure of glittering hexagons emerges that forms the foundation of American nature that dominates the inner surface of the ring, and distinguishes the visual character of the game. As in any open world, even on the Halo Infinite map they will start popping up activities of different importance, but it’s the way these work and the apparent advancement of the game that makes the experience different and far more compelling. Instead of spoiling the surprise, risking not to respect the embargo rules that speak in English of a game we tried in Italian, we will try to remain vague: in Halo Infinite almost everything happens as a pretext to fight once more, and it’s a great thing because we landed on Zeta Halo for this very reason: to fight and possibly win.

Artificial intelligence Halo Infinite’s Grunts are a blast, and far from harmless. During the fights they chat without stopping, in Italian of course, with a truly impressive number of phrases There are fights everywhere, the secondary activities are set up as if they were organic events, the NPCs do not give the idea of ​​waiting for us to be stunned and when you reach, for example, a team of marines in danger you see them already there, firing on the enemy , to use everything they have at hand in a credible and compelling way. When we have helped them, the survivors will join us, they will follow us for a more or less short journey, willingly accepting the invitation to get on a warthog and joining the subsequent battles. And all of this is extremely exhilarating, imagine with the Halo soundtrack pumping in the ears, with a scenario so vast and full of secrets all around. Halo Infinite is one of those games where AI really seems to think in real time, make decisions based on what’s going on around her. To deal with such a threat, we are provided with an arsenal that is as essential as it is perfect, among which the inevitable stands out grappling hook which will allow us the most advanced maneuvers, such as collecting weapons out of hand or explosive elements that we can then throw at the enemies. The combination of a highly refined combat system and gunplay with the agile enemy AI, makes the battles of Halo Infinite some of the most fun we have ever had the pleasure of experiencing, clashes of such fluidity that we would never stop. .

Impossible to stop Installation 07, also known as Zeta Halo and originally called Gyre 11, is one of the seven rings in the Halo vector, positioned in the constellation Sagittarius of the Milky Way The first time we turned on the Xbox for the Halo Infinite campaign we did it with the intention of spending a maximum of two hours and then going back to doing more urgent things. Despite all good intentions, we only managed to shut down the console ten hours later (with several pauses in between, of course). It’s just too much fun to step into the scene and start arguing with the AI, see her jostle for a seat on a Banshee, bounce all over the place after an explosion, shyly try to get around you. It’s fun to hear her talk, slurp, scream, shit like Grunts usually do, and you can’t even imagine how many they say in Halo Infinite. And when the game is so dynamic, even dying becomes funafter all, the same battle will be different with each attempt. Furthermore, from what we have seen, the game also appears to have a very high quality auto save system. The Halo Infinite campaign doesn’t even seem to lack a rich dose of exploration, but the general structure seems more aimed at a long ride towards the credits, rather than getting lost in a myriad of useless activities: in the very first hours we found only some rare audio files and a locker where a cosmetic element for multiplayer was hidden.

Pure and visceral Not only open world, Halo Infinite should also include several levels that will not make us regret the most mystical moments of the past. We do not yet know if the quality will be that high until the end, Halo Infinite could run out of ideas prematurely, turn out to be too short or too long, inconclusive if not downright boring, which is the worst thing for an action video game. We are not yet in a position to express an opinion on the complete product also because we have not yet seen, tried, tested it. But we can tell you one thing right away, these first few hours have been incredible, a return to the intelligent and profound FPS, where it is the AI ​​and the gameplay to give life to the game, the purest and most visceral interaction. In some ways, the 343 Industries operation is reminiscent of what id Software did with its 2016 Doom: reinventing while respecting. Did you understand, in short, what happened? We started off waving a possible disaster and came to an end with an incredibly promising game. Would you have expected it?

The Halo Infinite campaign is proving to be revolutionary in the right place, as well as being graphically improved quite substantially. We do not yet know if the open world structure will be able to withstand the vision of the developers until the end, but the beginning bodes well. For the uninitiated, the Halo Infinite campaign will arrive on December 8 and will be downloadable at a price of 59.99 euros within the same client used for multiplayer and already available on Xbox and PC consoles. Of course, the campaign will be available at no additional cost to Game Pass subscribers.