Halo Infinite was the most talked about game of 2021

Halo Infinite finally came out, convincing everyone, but the fact remains that it was one of the most talked about games of 2021, for better or for worse.

Halo Infinite was undoubtedly one of the most talked about games of 2021, if not the most discussed absolutely. In reality, it has been talked about continuously since July 2020, that is, from the first, ominous presentation that led to the postponement of the launch, leaving those who expected to inaugurate their newly purchased Xbox Series with the new Master Chief adventure dry-mouthed. . Huge expectations have been concentrated around the title of 343 Industries, seasoned by the fear that the development team would never be able to straighten the situation. Over the months, requests to see something updated about the game have multiplied with many who have never declared themselves satisfied with the continuous communication of the developers regarding the state of development, made up of long monthly updates published regularly on the official blog of the series. . At one point it became clear to everyone that Halo Infinite couldn’t fail. If it turned out to be a subdued game, the backlash for Microsoft and its new consoles would have been enormous, especially from the point of view of the image. Phil Spencer and his parents knew it well and for this reason they preferred to invest millions of dollars by postponing it (it costs a lot to postpone a project of this size), instead of risking losing everything. In short, the flagship Xbox franchise has had to bear an even greater responsibility on its shoulders, in spite of itself. Responsibility heightened by the success of other Xbox Game Studios titles, which haven’t missed a beat in recent months. Following Psychonauts 2, Age of Empires IV and, most importantly, Forza Horizon 5 is not easy, even if you belong to a completely different genre.

The burden of the Master Chief Welcome back Master Chief But everything went well. November 15 came the multiplayer mode. Fears of its free-to-play nature with microtransactions have been blown away by exceptional quality. A couple of important factors help her: Call of Duty: Vanguard and, especially Battlefield 2042, its closest competitors. The fact that they turned out to be two problematic games, in particular that of DICE, highlighted the impeccability of the work of 343 Industries, which came out with a finished, clean and very fun product. Let’s say that Sony’s silence also contributed, not having important games to launch over the holiday period, it left a highway to Master Chief and associates in terms of marketing, which allowed it to shine like never before, out of every comparison. Too bad for the progression system, not exactly perfect, but in general very few complained and the developers responded promptly to all criticisms, promising updates and news. At that point the wait shifted to single player campaign: Will he be able to conquer everyone, despite the problems he had in the development phase? Many have wondered until the end. Then the reviews came out, on average very positive, and finally it was possible to breathe a sigh of relief: it was worth the wait. On our own, we imagined the winding tension through the corridors of 343 Industries dissolving into shouts of joy and festive demonstrations. The rest went as expected, with the game immediately taking the lead in the sales charts (it has been the first in Steam’s global top 10 for days), despite being available at no additional cost to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and the first reviews from users who have magnified its qualities, electing it as one of the best chapters of the saga.