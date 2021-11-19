Halo Infinite: We tried the campaign and we want more

2021 is a year that rewards Microsoft’s choice to persevere in the transformation of a service like Xbox Game Pass from a simple accessory catalog to a real example of loyalty for every category of gamer. In recent months we have seen the arrival on the platform of titles of the caliber of Age of Empires IV and Forza Horizon 5 – both true points of reference in their respective categories – and as if that were not enough, the imminent release of Halo Infinite it could close in the best way a year that began with numerous unknowns and few certainties.

Platform: PC, XONE, XSX Type: shooter Exit date: December 8, 2021 Developer: 343 Industries Distributor: Microsoft

In the midst of the official celebrations for the twenty years since the creation of the first Xbox and the original Halo, we had the opportunity to test the first few hours of the campaign for single player of Halo Infinite, giving us a clearer idea of ​​the incredible potential of the boys’ latest work 343 Industries.

While, on the one hand, in fact, we had already had the opportunity to deepen and appreciate the team’s efforts on the multiplayer sector, on the other hand a certain mystery had been maintained regarding the campaign. A huge unknown that after the criticized first reveal had frightened many gamers, forcing the software house to run for cover and roll up their sleeves.

Halo Infiniteon the other hand, it is a project that for obvious reasons is carried on the shoulders of very high expectations. All the waits or the continuous procrastination for an official date have led to this exact moment, in which writing the first impressions we had the clear feeling that the road taken for a new consecration of the main brand of the Xbox universe is the right one.

But let’s go in order.

Wake Up, John

The preliminary test of Halo Infinite allowed us to deal with the first four missions game where, avoiding spoilers of any kind, we find ourselves catapulted in a daring way on the installation 07 known as Zeta Halo, with the forces of the UNSC divided and exhausted by the continuous assaults of the much more numerous troops of the Exiles.

The events of Halo Infinite pick up where we left off John-117 and his allies in between Halo 5: Guardians and the strategic Halo Wars 2.

Where it all begins, welcome back John.

We are talking about an adrenaline-pumping narration from the very first minutes that lays the foundations for a much more mature story than we had hypothesized, reaping the fruits of those timid seeds sown on the fourth and fifth chapter to bring out new power games and mysteries with the simple passage of hours on the screen.

We admit we had some difficulty in taking our hands off the pad because we were impressed by every single minute spent in the company of the Master Chief, finding all those emotions that in the past have made us passionate about the brand in all its forms and declinations.

In fact, the first hour of the game was enough to appreciate the work done by the team in proposing a campaign capable of giving the right emphasis to the legendary Spartan and his return, without forgetting the secondary characters who complete a broader general picture and Interesting.

The exchanges with the Pilot, for example, always ready to comment with irreverence and sarcasm on each of our plans, are frequent and with tones that are as familiar as they are pleasant. How not to mention then the alchemy that is created immediately with the new artificial intelligence codenamed Arma? In short, it is difficult not to become attached to it, and considering the amount of mysteries and unknowns to be brought to light throughout the adventure – linked to the past, present and future of the series – we can only be positively impressed. Appreciation that in parallel follows the good work done on the side of dubbing in Italian.

The charm of Zeta Halo

Focusing on the actual test pad in the hand of Halo Infinite, the feeling follows a good mix of elements anchored to the tradition of the series, bringing some novelties as interesting as they are risky, if not properly dosed.

There are some boss fights where a good amount of bullets will be needed.

The first hour of the game actually turned out to be the most classic for the genre, between corridors and more closed and limited areas where you can make your way through rifles, plasma guns and the usual good mix of guns dear to veterans of the series. All with the aim of escaping from the Exiles and reaching Zeta Halo, settling in a small makeshift base among some rubble of the historic ship Infinity – from which we can reach and regroup the various UNSC forces scattered around the installation.

The gunplay from Halo Infinite is confirmed extremely solid and satisfying, and the clashes with the varied groups of Exiles – between Brute, Grunt, Elite and Jackal – faced are challenging already in these early stages.

To underline the enemy AI, aggressive and well organized to take advantage of the clear numerical superiority, which has risked several times to make us reload a previous checkpoint even at the intermediate difficulty. The grappling hook it is obviously the absolute protagonist during the clashes, guaranteeing new possibilities for evasive maneuvers or to get close to the enemies to be finished with a direct hit. A useful implementation also to pass with more ease on the mezzanine floors if at the right distance, which adds a renewed verticality and that does not distort – thanks to the reload times of the skill – the shootings.

The open world approach brings a breath of fresh air. Will he be able to convince us to the end?

It is precisely when you begin to breathe the full freedom left to the player from the point of view of exploration, however, that you understand that you are in front of something new, but surprisingly familiar. Specifically, moving on the surface of the Ring between dense vegetation and ancient architecture – in search of allies to bring to safety – can only bring to mind the emotion experienced in the early stages of Halo: Combat Evolved, obviously in a more refined and stratified form that gives the title a strong and courageous open world soul.

Observing the map from the specific section of the menu allows us to orient ourselves between main missions and a good amount of secondary, enhancing an exploration in this specific phase that is not redundant at all, which well accompanies the natural evolution of history.

Running around in a Warthog with two Marines will become a pleasant routine, but watch out for enemy patrols!

We have the possibility to reach some points highlighted as requests for help from the Marines to obtain their support in battle, as well as to eliminate some specific targets or free some fortresses from the presence of the Exiles. Let’s talk about fun activities and that underline the good work done on the gunplay of Halo Infinite even in open spaces. The portion of the map analyzed therefore presented a good amount of side quests and – considering the possibility of freeing enemy bases to obtain convenient points used for teleportation – we have not suffered in any way from the distance between them.

The various secondary missions are also useful for obtaining specific Valor points, essential for having greater support from the Marines, as well as for accessing better vehicles to be recalled on the spot. We are talking about a mechanic, however, that needs more in-depth analysis in the more advanced stages of the game to better understand its actual functionality, given that at the moment it has only been used for some Warthogs for rapid movements on four wheels.

In Infinite halo not even a curious one is missing Master Chief progression system linked to the possibility of unlocking some skills – both passive and active – or to enhance those that are discovered during the main missions. To do this it is necessary to get to the Spartan cores scattered around the map and properly marked, leaving freedom to the player on how to upgrade the hero between thrusters, sensors that reveal the enemies around us or the aforementioned grappling hook – significantly improved.

However, we point out that it is possible to equip only one skill at a time and at the moment it is seriously difficult to break away from the grapple to test the others; we would have preferred a more immediate switch system to have more combinations in battle, if we really want to be meticulous.

Not even the Grunts should be underestimated, net of their usual and funny character.

As for the technical sector, although it is not a test of the final version, we appreciated the work done for the amount of detail both of the settings and of the allied and non-allied characters, as well as for the weapons and vehicles. Especially the glance, on the Xbox Series X version being analyzed, bodes well for the final result, accompanied by that iconic and overwhelming soundtrack that bursts both during the cutscenes and during the actual game sessions.

The only drawback is the artificial intelligence of the Marines, not exactly brilliant between shootings and rough movements for which we await some small corrective action.

Version tested: Xbox Series X