Halo praised by the head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst – Nerd4.life

Following the announcement onSony’s acquisition of Bungiethe official PlayStation blog published an interview with the head of PlayStation Studios, Helmen Hulstwhich among other things has praised Halo talking about the new internal team.

It is certainly not strange that Halo is considered a cornerstone of videogame development, but hearing this from the head of PlayStation Studios always has a certain effect and is symptomatic of the great changes that are taking place within the development landscape and the video game market.

“They’ve worked on a lot of different things on various platforms and of course theirs work on Halo was phenomenalin my mind he’s one of the best shooters in history, ”Hulst said of his vision for Bungie.

Halo: Combat Evolved celebrated 20 years last year

“Halo had a big impact, and then came Destiny, a series that is still going strong after 8 years. A lot of people have tried to build a successful live service but have failed, because it’s a difficult thing, hence the success of. Destiny was special. “

From the interview it is clear, as on the other hand it was also explicitly reported in recent days, that the acquisition of Bungie has to do with Sony PlayStation’s new push towards GaaS games, or live serviceon which we also know that there are 10 projects in development within the genre at the moment at Sony.

However, there is no doubt that an important element in choosing to acquire Bungie is also the team’s experience with FPS, or first-person shooters, an area that has always been a weak point for Sony’s internal production. Curiously, Hulst himself is directly involved in the matter, having been one of the perpetrators of Killzone, the game that had been hailed as “Halo killer” but met a very different destiny. In this regard, in the interview there is a direct reference to the situation.

“Halo: Combat Evolved came out when, 20 years ago? And it laid the foundation for console FPS, with a lot of ideas that have lasted through time like grenades, melee attack, aiming, rechargeable energy “said Sir Shuman, senior director of Sony Interactive Entertainment who conducted the interview with Hulst, who replied:” Yes, everyone knows that Bungie’s gameplay is one of the reference points. It is always fluid, always responsive, easy to start and difficult to leave. They have initiated or perfected so many innovations in their games. I followed their design choices very closely because, as you know, I was working on Killzone just as Bungie was developing Halo, “the head of PlayStation Studios said.