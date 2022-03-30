Halo series becomes the biggest premiere in Paramount+ history

The small-screen adaptation of Bungie’s sci-fi universe debuts as the biggest premiere on subscription service Paramount+ (via VG247). the series of Halo premiered exclusively for the platform streaming last March 24th and, despite the fact that it cannot be seen in Spain yet, it received mostly favorable reviews from the press and the audience.

According to the aforementioned media, the first place as the most successful premiere of the platform was held by the television series And: 1883a prequel to another series known as Yellowstone. So much Halo What And: 1883 they had a great advertising campaign, although it is clear that their target audiences are different: the prequel as a spinoff from Yellowstone is aimed at those who enjoyed the original series and want to know more about its world, while the series starring Master Chief is aimed at game fans and science fiction lovers.

Halo has surpassed 4.9 million viewers for Y: 1883

Paramount allied with MTV, CBS, Comedy Central and BET to attract the largest audience; It should be remembered that the first trailer of the series was seen during the AFC Championship Game, an event that was seen by more than 48 million people. At the moment, Paramount keeps the audience figures secret, although we can make an estimate based on the numbers that it managed to reap. And: 1883 in its debut: Deadline notes that the premiere of the prequel got close to 4.9 million viewersso the figure for Halo is at least higher than this.

It seems that Paramount put a lot of trust in this project, and that is that the second season of the series was confirmed more than a month before its premiere on the streaming platform. Do not forget to review our extensive report if you want to know all the details and secrets that this first and successful adaptation of Halo hides.