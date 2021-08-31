Halo, that’s when the expected TV series on Paramount + will debut

There has been talk for several years now of a Halo TV series, a television adaptation of the famous Bungie videogame saga. But when will it hit the screens?

Apparently, relatively early.

Soon why Halo will arrive on Paramount + in 2022, relatively because we do not yet know when specifically (and between a January and a November, to say, there is a lot of difference, as we all know).

The announcement came at the TCA 2021, during which the President and CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming Tom Ryan and the Chief Programming Officer of the network Tanya Giles spoke about the series now under development since 2013, when Steven Spielberg was announced as one of the producers of Halo.

The show has been through a lot since then, with changes of showrunners, networks, and so on, but now that Halo has made the switch to Paramount +, it seems to have finally come its time.

“When we started developing Halo, many years ago, there was still no Paramount +, nor the idea of ​​a similar service” Showtime co-chair Gary Levine explained, discussing the transfer topic “And it’s always been a bit out of the box series for us. ‘What is Showtime doing with a TV series based on video games, a first-person shooter, in the midst of all those drama series?’ And we worked really hard. in recent years to ensure that it could be included among our products, but when Paramount + emerged, we couldn’t help but think it was his ideal home“.

Halo was produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television. The story “will be set in the universe that was presented to us in 2011. It’s an epic conflict in the 26th century between humans and an alien threat known as The Covenant. The show will delve into everyone’s personal stories, but will be loaded with action and adventure in a truly incredible version of the future “concluded Giles, stating that”It is suitable for both longtime Halo fans and those who have never heard of it“.