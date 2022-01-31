Halo, the first official trailer of the series taken from the Microsoft video game saga

We have to go back to 2013 when Steven Spielberg announced the production of the series Halo, based on Microsoft’s hugely successful video games, via its Amblin Television. As often happens, the project underwent a series of delays, showrunner changes, broadcaster changes, up to the newborn streaming channel Paramount +, which in the past weekend revealed the official trailer after some mini-teasers released in the course in recent weeks on Twitter. Now get ready to meet Master Chief or rather Petty Officer John-117.

Originally





In 2001 the first chapter of the original trilogy arrived, Halo: Combat Evolved, created by Bungie Studios for Microsoft Game Studios. The story begins in 2552, when an alliance of alien races called the Covenant attacks the planet Reach, on which was a contingent of genetically modified soldiers called Spartan II, led by the United Nations Space Command to prevent rebellions and protect the colonies. The attack is brutal and almost completely destroys the planet and almost all Spartans. One of them, John-117, manages to escape with a few others on the spaceship Pillar of Autumn, with Captain Jakob Keyes in command. Pursued by the covenants, they decide to follow the coordinates provided by an ancient artifact found on Reach, which leads them to a gigantic space ring (the Thiol Halo) with different ecosystems and habitable environments. But in reality the ring is one of many created as a weapon of mass destruction built by the vanishing race of forerunners to defeat the brutal floods. The initial trilogy sold eighty-one million copies and grossed $ 3.4 billion at the dawn of 2021, becoming the most successful franchise of all time and continuing with a new trilogy, created by 343 Industries after the breakup. of Bungie from Microsoft, as well as spin-off video games, comics, novels and web-series. This year the new chapter is out Halo: Infinite.

The series

Although the series maintains the basic content of video games, it is not necessary to know all the developments of the saga, because as Amblin executive producer Frank O’Connor told the official website Halo Waypointthe series is part of a separate and independent timeline, called silver timeline. The aim is to maintain the characteristic features of the saga, but also to avoid creating narrative elements that would end up contradicting the pre-existing world.

To be precise, they are two parallel timelines, very similar but separate from each other where it can happen that some characters intersect while following their own cadence.

The protagonists





The man under the helmet, who at least in video games has never taken off (or at least, has never been seen in the face) is Pablo Schreiber (American Gods), her irreplaceable virtual assistant Cortana always has the voice of actress Jen Taylor, who has played her from the beginning, while Natasha McElhone (the unfortunate series The First) is Dr. Catherine Halsey, creator of the Spartan project, who in the trailer defines both invincible and obedient. At least until John-117 touches a rule-changing artifact and makes it a lot less rule-abiding. With them also Bokeem Woodbine (Spider-Man: Homecoming2017), Ghostbusters: Legacy2021) in the role of the spartan Soren-066, while in command as showrunner we find Steven Kane (the series The Last Ship) and Kyle Killen (the unfortunate but remarkable series Awake) and the arrival date of the ten episodes is expected in the USA on March 24, 2022 on a weekly basis, we will probably arrive at the opening in Italy of Paramount + scheduled for the autumn.