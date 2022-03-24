Halo: the secrets behind this science fiction epic that delves into heroism and hope

when the video game Halo debuted in 2001, not even the most optimistic predictions anticipated the resounding success that it was going to become. 21 years later, this universe has 15 games, as many novels, numerous comics, short films, an animated miniseries and even soundtracks. It is a saga in constant expansion that now adds an ambitious television production.

Paramount+ premieres this Thursday a science fiction series based on that franchise, which seeks to conquer the public outside the world Halo and also excite the specialists in the field. And to know all the secrets behind this great premiere, THE NATION traveled to Mexico to talk with paul schreiberin charge of interpreting Master Chief, protagonist of the series, already kiki wolfkilldesigner in several games of this saga and producer of this title that is one of the great bets of the streaming platform for this first half of the year.

The story of Halo It takes place in the 26th century, in a future in which humanity seeks to survive the threat of the Covenant, a conglomerate of alien races with which it is at war. The best option to combat this invader is the army of Spartans, a group of genetically modified soldiers who can fight as equals against extraplanetary enemies. And in the center of that group is Master Chief, the best soldier of the elite team, but also a man who will find himself before a revealed secret that will put his view of the situation in crisis.

the of Halo It is a world as wide as it is exciting with conflicting races, human dramas and highly spectacular wars. “ When I read the first scripts, I understood that I was facing a gigantic galactic drama. The scope of this universe and the war between the Covenant and humanity is huge, but the real draw nonetheless lies in the human connection and relationships between the characters. mainly between Master Chief and Doctor Halsey (Natascha McElhone). In a way, they are mother and son, since she created the fleet of Spartans, and he is the best of all, he is her child prodigy. So there is a very complex relationship between the two, which reveals secrets from the past. And before that, Master Chief will have to figure out what he wants to do, ”advises Schreiber.

That Schreiber mentions Dr. Halsey as a key part of the plot is not accidental. Beyond the attractive action scenes, the great engine of the story is the place that the central hero occupies, and the dynamic that he has with that woman. This is how Kiki Wolfkill understands it: “I have a very deep love for Halsey. There are many angles you can look at her from: she can be a hero, a villain, a mother, or just the creator of the Spartans. She is a strong, complex, and incredibly intelligent woman. I’m a big fan of hers.”

But not everything in Halo it has to do with ambiguous characters or ethics in which grays overflow. In this story, the heroes are dedicated to the fight to free humans from the alien threat. In that sense, Master Chief is a character with roots linked to classic adventure heroes, whose bravery can only excite viewers. “ He is a symbol of heroism for all of us, he is a bastion of what it means to be brave under fire, brave under extraordinary circumstances. Master Chief is a guy who goes forward even when everything is against him, and he will always do his best to achieve his goal, even if he has a very complex past and must carry a very heavy backpack. But I would never think of him as an antihero,” says Schreiber.

Sonic, The Last of Us, Mortal Kombat, Uncharted and mario bros among many others, they are projects based on different video games, an area that the film industry is looking at with growing interest. And Wolfkill, considered one of the ten most powerful women in the industry of gaming, opined about it: “I think that video games have always been an incredible world, and I appreciate that in recent years Hollywood has begun to recognize this. The experience of immersing yourself in a game is very powerful, and it is very gratifying for me to see this recognition from the entertainment industry.”

Kiki Wolfkill, one of the strong figures on the current scene of video games. Capture Instagram

Delving into this sci-fi epic is no easy task. And Schreiber knows that perfectly. “I think I am privileged, and I feel a great responsibility to all the fans who love the original material,” acknowledges the actor. For this reason, he carried out a detailed investigation, in order to stay true to the spirit of Master Chief, but at the same time be able to give it its own imprint. “This is a very long saga, in which you can navigate to almost infinity. I sought to familiarize myself as much as I could with that world, and of course I spoke with steve downes, who does the voice of the character for video games. But beyond that, I also inquired into myself, what it means to be human and to understand my own places of pain, all situations with which I had to be in contact throughout history, ”he assumes.

One of the challenges faced by the production of Halowas to tell an original story, respectful of the established tradition in video games, but with an independent plot capable of seducing an audience unfamiliar with that world. And Kiki Wolfkill explained how she and her team worked to achieve that goal: “When a video game is brought to television, I think the most important thing is to preserve its spirit, and that people can connect with that. In the case of Haloour pillars are hope, heroism and humanity, those are the nuclei that we wanted to preserve”.

Although she assures that it seems “a broken record”, Kiki Wolfkill speaks of Halo and he refers again and again to heroism as the main element of the plot, that ingredient that, he says, has to do with the idea of ​​how “anyone can be a hero, inspiring players and viewers in this regard.” After all, that is the essence of this series, the heart of a story that excites from its action scenes but conquers through a character with whom it is easy to empathize. For his part, Schreiber shares that view of a story that seeks a balance between the action and the drama of its protagonists: “I like these human characters who have their faults. And as an actor, I’m interested in challenges that allow me to go in new directions, and Master Chief itself is one of the biggest challenges I’ve taken on.”

Once again, the fantastic genre stories are the ones that best reflect on current affairs. Science fiction, immersed in distant worlds and cutting-edge technology, reflects tragically close issues. And when Kiki Wolfkill and his team launched Halothe intention was to develop a war fantasy that would echo in the here and now, and on that the producer concludes: “I believe that any piece of science fiction is capable of teaching us something about the world. The most interesting thing about this genre is that it projects how our future could become, based on what happens in the present. I think that hope, and even more so taking into account what is being experienced now, is a basic human need, whether it is in the 21st century or the 26th century. And I think that’s the most important element in the story that we tell in Halo”.