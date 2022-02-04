Halo, the tv series: new trailer and release dates

Halo: the TV series is coming, just before the beginning of Master Chief’s television adventure on Paramount +, with a date set for March 24.

Over the last period there has been a lot of talk about the Halo series, a title that started from Bungie to then land in 343 Industries, always under the aegis of Microsoft. Now, while Halo Infinite continues to burn records, a new trailer arrives and the release date of the TV series.

Halo will be released on Paramount + il March 24, 2022in just over a month, and in the trailer finally shows the protagonist, Master Chief, played by Pablo Schreiber, together with his companion IA Cortana, played by Jen Taylor.

The Halo TV series will arrive on March 24, 2022

In the trailer we can also see the Covenant in the various types (from the Brutes to the Elite), even if what attracted the attention was the careful reproduction of the weapons and the vehicles: in the video we can in fact also discover the beloved Pistol Plasmathe Warthog and the Pelican.

After a troubled path, which started in 2015 with the idea of ​​having it produced by Steven Spielberg, in 2019 it then arrived in the hands of Rupert Wyatt and, only in 2022 did it reach its final version with producer Otto Bathurst.

The series will see Pablo Schreiber as John-117, aka Master Chief, Jen Taylor as AI Cortana, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey and Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, director of the ONI.

The history of the series will not be linked to that of the game, but rather will try to follow its own path, detaching itself from the canon of the videogame. The only point of contact, as well as the concept, will be Jen Taylor, who also in the double Cortana videogame.

There synopsis reads: “Halo will follow an epic confrontation set in the 26th century between humanity and an alien menace, the Covenant. The series will have action, adventure and an imaginative vision of the future, all peppered with personal stories.

Paramount + is the streaming service of the homonymous company which, unfortunately, is not yet available in Italy. There is already talk of it arriving by the first quarter of 2022, so it will probably come in conjunction with the release of the series.