Halo TV Series, announced the date on which the first trailer will be released

Microsoft has finally decided to break the delay, announcing that the first trailer of the Halo TV series, television transposition dedicated to one of the most important franchises in the world of video games that we remember should be released, except for new and sudden postponements, during the 2022 exclusively on Paramount +.

Thanks to this new announcement, therefore, the colossus of Redmond announced that the official trailer from the TV series dedicated to Master Chief will be published this Sunday, January 30, 2022, during the interval ofAFC Championship Game.

Here is the official tweet of the announcement:

Get ready Spartans, the wait is almost over. The official #HaloTheSeries trailer arrives this Sunday during the AFC Championship Game halftime

Further details are not yet known about the duration of this first trailer of the series starring master’s degree Chief.

About the TV series of Halo we remind you that this is produced by Showtime and is in production at the development team 343 Industries And Amblin Entertainment by Steven Spielberg. Otto Bathurst, director of Peaky Blinders e Black Mirror, will be called upon to direct and produce the first season consisting of 9 episodes and will be available in the course of 2022 exclusively on Paramount +.

The cast of the TV series consists of Pablo Schreiber from American Gods who will take on the role (it would be more correct to say the armor) of Master Chief, with Jen Taylor that after working on the first chapters of the series will return to voice Cortana. The cast then sees also present Natasha Culzac from The WitcherAnd Bentley Kalu from Avengers: Age of Ultron.