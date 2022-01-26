Halo TV Series: Official Trailer Release Date Revealed

Paramount has formalized the release date of the official trailer for the new Halo TV series

The second trailer of the new Halo TV series, dubbed by Paramount as the “Official Trailer” will be shown on January 30 during the AFC game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, most likely during half-time.

The term “Official Trailer” leads us to think, compared to the previous trailer, of a more exhaustive trailer with an explanation of the story or something that we have not yet seen.

“Disguised as Spartans, the wait is almost over. The official trailer for Halo The Series arrives this Sunday during the AFC Championship Game halftime on CBS and Paramount Plus, ”the tweet read.

Halo will premiere via Paramount + and the Paramount subscription service only. When it premieres, however, remains to be seen. There is currently no information on a release date nor any reason to expect a release date announcement anytime soon.

“In its adaptation for Paramount +, Halo will take place in the universe that began in 2001 with the launch of the first ‘Halo’ game for Xbox. Dramatic of an epic 26th century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, the series weaves personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. The series stars Pablo Schreiber (“American Gods”) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone (“Californication”) as Dr. Halsey, the genius, confrontational and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super-elders and Jen Taylor (“Halo” game series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history and potentially the key to the survival of the human race.

Other stars include Bokeem Woodbine (“Fargo”), Shabana Azmi (“Fire”), Natasha Culzac (“The Witcher”), Olive Gray (“Half Moon Investigations”), Yerin Ha (“Reef Break”), Bentley Kalu ( “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), Kate Kennedy (“Catastrophe”), Charlie M. urphy (“Peaky Blinders”) and Danny Sapani (“Penny Dreadful”).