Halo TV Series Trailer Shows Master Chief Ready For Action

Coinciding with the anniversary of the first 20 years from the release of the first, historic chapter, the first teaser trailer from the TV series Halo, coming up Paramount + and is precisely from the legendary series of first person shooter released on the Xbox console. The teaser, which initially appeared on Facebook through advertisements, has now been published in the official video that you can see a little further down.

The video, lasting a few seconds (here the original news), shows the protagonist who puts on his characteristic helmet already admired in the video game saga, while the voice of Cortana (voiced by Jen Taylor), he says “Hello, Master Chief”. At the end of the teaser it is in any case confirmed that the tv series of Halo will come up Paramount + during 2022, although a more precise release date is still missing today.

Otto Bathurst, former director of various episodes of Black Mirror And Peaky Blinders, will direct a cast consisting of Pablo Schreiber (Master Chief), Natascha McElhone (as Dr. Catherine), Bokeem Woodbine (soldier Soren-066) e Shabana Azmi (who will play Admiral Margaret Parangosky). But not only: Bentley Kalu will wear the clothes and armor of the Spartan Vannack-134, Natasha Culza it will be Spartan Riz-028 and finally Kate Kennedy will be Spartan Kai-125, in addition to Yerin Ha in the role of a mysterious character named Quan Ah.

The series will be produced by Showtime in collaboration with 343 Industries And Amblin Entertainment. Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will executive produce on Amblin’s behalf along with Steven Kane, producer of Starship Troopers e Kyle Killen (Awake), as well as five executive producers who will represent One Big Picture, Chapter 11 and 343 Industries. In the meantime, if you want to secure the next chapter of the series coming out on Xbox Series X | S consoles, that is Halo: Infinite, know that you will find a copy of the game at a special price on Amazon Italy.