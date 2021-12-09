Tech

Halo weapons available with Bungie’s 30th anniversary event – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Destiny 2 celebrates in these hours the Bungie’s 30th anniversary, also offering the possibility of obtaining specials weapons taken from Halo, as well as several other initiatives that make up this particular celebratory event.

The 30th Anniversary Pack Destiny 2 includes a new 6-player raid in which players must travel to the Kingdom of the Nine to take part in various challenges, which allow access to particularly rich rewards.

Destiny 2, Xur and Starhorse take us to Bungie's 30th anniversary event

Destiny 2, Xur and Starhorse take us to Bungie’s 30th anniversary event

These tests are offered by Xur and a new character called Starhorse, who is basically a horse made of stars.

The rewards contain some weapons from Halo and other games from the history of Bungie: the Myth Claymore based on Myth, in fact, an ornament for the armor based on Marathon and also the weapons of Halo such as the Magnum, the Battle Rifle and the Energy Sword, taking up some of the most classic equipment of the series, between Spartan and Elite.

Among the other bonuses of the 30th anniversary package there is also the possibility of accessing a new Loot Cave inspired by the historic one of the Cosmodrome, also full of treasures and loot to collect, in addition to the Grasp of Avarice dungeon for three players , who invites the Guardians to uncover its meanders in search of rare armor.

To stay on the subject, we also refer you to our special on 30 years of Bungie with the story of the developer of Halo and Destiny.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

when will free games be announced for December 2021?

2 weeks ago

WhatsApp, the trick to hide the chat from prying eyes, but without deleting it

4 weeks ago

Blu-ray Player Special – Bring the cinema into your home

3 weeks ago

available the new chapter of the saga- Corriere.it

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button