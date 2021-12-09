Halo weapons available with Bungie’s 30th anniversary event – Nerd4.life

Destiny 2 celebrates in these hours the Bungie’s 30th anniversary, also offering the possibility of obtaining specials weapons taken from Halo, as well as several other initiatives that make up this particular celebratory event.

The 30th Anniversary Pack Destiny 2 includes a new 6-player raid in which players must travel to the Kingdom of the Nine to take part in various challenges, which allow access to particularly rich rewards.

Destiny 2, Xur and Starhorse take us to Bungie’s 30th anniversary event

These tests are offered by Xur and a new character called Starhorse, who is basically a horse made of stars.

The rewards contain some weapons from Halo and other games from the history of Bungie: the Myth Claymore based on Myth, in fact, an ornament for the armor based on Marathon and also the weapons of Halo such as the Magnum, the Battle Rifle and the Energy Sword, taking up some of the most classic equipment of the series, between Spartan and Elite.

Among the other bonuses of the 30th anniversary package there is also the possibility of accessing a new Loot Cave inspired by the historic one of the Cosmodrome, also full of treasures and loot to collect, in addition to the Grasp of Avarice dungeon for three players , who invites the Guardians to uncover its meanders in search of rare armor.

To stay on the subject, we also refer you to our special on 30 years of Bungie with the story of the developer of Halo and Destiny.