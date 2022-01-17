Halo, what’s left after Xbox 360 servers shut down

Yesterday, January 15, 2022, Microsoft has permanently shut down the servers of the various Halo titles available on the Xbox 360. For some it may not be a problem, it is clear, but it is also true that the shutdown of the game servers brings back different memories. On the other hand, the multiplayer of the franchise, together with that of Gears of War, has always been a sign of the console, recognizable even to those who have never played on the platform of the house of Redmond.

With the shutdown of the Halo title servers, what is left for owners of the original copies of the games? Very little. Or rather, very little as regards the online part. The shutdown of the servers involves 7 titles (the 3 and the fourth chapter, Spartan Assault, the spin-off RTS Wars, Reach and Combat Evolved) and for all of them the campaign remains active. For some, LAN tournaments and split screen are still saved, as well as online Squads. Instead, what we have lost forever is there possibility to play online.

Regarding Reach, the fourth chapter, the third and ODST as of yesterday it is no longer possible to start a matchmaking, as the file share options have been disabled. The matchmaking are still active for Spartan Assault and the spin-off Wars. The main lack will be that of not being able to play competitive online games, although obviously some closed games (or costum, if you prefer the English wording) can still be organized.

With the shutdown of the Halo servers for Xbox 360, an era definitively comes to an end, perhaps the one that allowed Microsoft to spread more widely in the gaming world. If you want to continue playing the old Master Chief games online, the only real option is to go for the Master Chief Collection, which necessarily requires a next-generation Xbox console, including Xbox One.