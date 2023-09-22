Halsey reveals she’s dating Miley Cyrus’ ex-boyfriend Avan Jogia with PDA-filled date

highlight Halsey and Avon Jogia were spotted packing on the PDA, confirming their romantic relationship in a recent public display of affection.

Halsey recently ended her relationship with Alev Aydin, the father of her 2-year-old son, Ender. They have maintained an amicable split and plan to co-parent their child.

Former Nickelodeon star Avan Jogia has previously been linked to famous women like Miley Cyrus and Cleopatra Coleman.





Halsey wasn’t afraid to let the world know she has a new man recently, as she was spotted packing on the PDA with actor Avan Jogia. The new couple were recently captured in a display of affection during a romantic evening at the Cara Hotel in Los Angeles last Monday, which also included an intimate kiss.

Halsey has so far refused to confirm her romance with Evan

via getty

Halsey was photographed wearing a gray sleeveless graphic tee and dark blue jeans under a black leather jacket. For his part, Awan wore a long black leather jacket over a blue button-down shirt, paired with jeans with a white splash design.

The couple were seen holding hands as they strolled down the sidewalk as they passed through a lively outdoor space along the stairs.

This isn’t the first time Halsey and Avan have been linked together, though they haven’t been seen packing that much PDA lately, which seems to confirm their relationship status. Before their recent appearance, the pair had been maintaining a low profile in this regard. Although they were spotted together on several occasions over the past few months, they had decided not to publicly disclose their romantic involvement.

Halsey broke up with her son’s father months ago

Halsey’s new romance comes just five months after she broke up with Alev Aydin, with whom she has a 2-year-old son, Ander. Shortly after their break-up, Halsey filed for full physical custody of their child as well as joint legal custody.

Halsey and Alvey have refused to give any reason to the public for their break-up, but various reports claim that the split was a mutual decision. “Their split was completely amicable,” a source revealed. HollywoodLife. “And she just applied for sole custody because she’s going on tour and Ander will be living with them. But they plan to raise their son together.

He added, “It was just a formality that needed to be completed, so that she could take Ender with her.”

The couple, who were first linked in January 2021, seemed to refuse to confirm their relationship status until the end of the month, when Halsey revealed in a surprise post that she was pregnant.

Their son was born later this year, although Hailey prefers to keep her son’s face away from social media even after years. She said of motherhood in October 2021, “I’m glad we got the chance to make this album because being a musician while being the mother of my son feels quite boring.”

Halsey continued, “Something really amazing happened when I had my son, which is the complete, glorious eradication and death of my ego. When I go home to him nothing else matters.” “He thinks I’m perfect and great and everything.”

Avan is a former Nickelodeon star who rose to fame on the children’s program victorious, with Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande. He has been linked to several famous women over the years, including Miley Cyrus, with whom he appeared to have a brief romance in 2010.

Most recently, Awan was dating actress Cleopatra Coleman. The couple first got together in 2017 and got married in 2020. However, the pair apparently broke up the following year when they unfollowed each other on social media and deleted any mention of their past romance.