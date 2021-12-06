Halsey shows off her Christmas tree, including balls of Britney Spears and Harry Styles

Halsey is one of those singers you can’t help but love: practically a concentration of positivity and self-irony (as well as talent) in front of which it is almost impossible to resist. He gave us another reason to love her: her Christmas tree.

In the past few hours Halsey posted on Instagram a highly rated video in which the pop star of Be kind he proudly displayed his festively decorated house where, above all else, a bizarre (but very stylish) Christmas tree stood out on whose branches instead of the usual red balls, toy soldiers and rocking horses, peeping Britney Spears and Harry Styles themed decorations. Ok, the idea is brilliant and now that we have seen it realized we wonder how it is possible that until today we have never thought of creating a Christmas tree dedicated to our favorite celebs, with the singer of Toxic dressed as a flight attendant and the pop star of Golden shirtless and with tattoos on display. Of course, with such a Christmas tree at home, looking away from the decorations is rather difficult, but perhaps as the days go by you can get used to everything, including having a Christmas ball with Jason Momoa on it in version Aquaman.

A nice and fun idea that “rejuvenates” the classic tree making it modern and contemporary, also thanks to the use of some decidedly unusual decorations such as those in the shape of Nemo, a bottle of beer, a bottle of vaccine for Covid and a mussel in Christmas version. A tree that of the singer of Boy With Luv (song made with BTS) definitely atypical and very extravagant that has nothing to do with the super classic one that illuminates the Ferragnez house since a few weeks.

