halved and quantum computers could wipe them out

Clone Bitcoins and make them worth zero? It will be possible and many tremble.

2021 was a framing year for virtual currencies. It was the year that Bitcoin soared in value and the first Bitcoin ETF was officially accepted on the American stock exchange. Bitcoin has spread both as an investment tool, but also as a real payment tool. Many large public and private economic institutions have begun to take an interest in and positively judge this currency which has even been pointed out as a powerful tool to defend themselves from galloping inflation. But since November everything seems to be going wrong with the cryptocurrency queen. Bitcoin has literally halved its value since November, throwing the many who had started investing in the popular cryptocurrency into panic. A truly impressive loss in value. But cryptocurrencies have strong fluctuations so although the halving has impressed many investors, it is not excluded that Bitcoin can recover. But a much more disturbing alarm comes to threaten Bitcoin and all cryptocurrencies. Basically cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens are based on that refined technology called blockchain.

They could be worth zero all of a sudden

The blockchain is an extremely secure cryptography that guarantees the non-falsifiability of cryptocurrencies. No computer in the world, however powerful it is, can breach the security of the blockchain and as a result Bitcoin owners sleep peacefully. But many experts are sounding an alarm. The fabulous new quantum computers are about to arrive, even if the times are not certain. They will have such an overwhelming and incomparably higher power than the current ones that they will likely be able to pierce the blockchain and substantially nullify the value of Bitcoins.

Read also: Bitcoin alarm -50%: worth less than 35K $. Who is behind it and who takes advantage of it

Experts say it will take time for this, but this prospect casts a dark shadow on Bitcoin and the like.

Read also: February fruiting bonds: take the alternative and serenity, the richest news

If a powerful enough computer can one day clone them, how dangerous are they?