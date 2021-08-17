Hamas finances itself with Bitcoin?

The use of cryptocurrencies as a tool to clean up dirty money and finance illegal activities is a major concern of states, as also reported by Gary Gesler (US SEC). Also for this reason, illicit mining farms and companies active in “cryptocurrency havens”, as happens in Iran or Malta, are considered a serious problem for the security and diffusion of these currencies. But what happens when the boundary between legality and illegality is more blurred and does it fit into more complex conflict situations?

According to a tweet by US journalist Joe Truzman, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has issued an administrative order against digital wallets held by Hamas. Israeli authorities have discovered several sites and tutorials, which explain how to donate cryptocurrencies to the organization. The funds received are used by Hamas, according to the Israelis, for military and propaganda purposes. Indeed, the use of cryptocurrencies could facilitate the purchase of weapons and ammunition, but at the same time it is also used to support awareness campaigns on violations of Palestinian fundamental rights and to help the people of the Gaza Strip. The organization, for now, has not commented on the news.

The headquarters of the Dar al-Fadila association for orphans, a complex consisting of a school, a computer center and a mosque in Rafah, destroyed by the Israelis during an attack in Gaza. Source: Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0

Hamas, acronym of “Ḥaraka al-muqāwama al-islāmiyya” (translatable as “Islamic Resistance Movement”), is a Palestinian religious-political extremist organization founded in 1987 by A. Yasin. His goal is to liberate Palestine from Israeli apartheid in order to build an Islamic state there. Founded as a subsidiary of the Muslim Brotherhood movement and present mainly in the Gaza Strip, it was responsible for numerous terrorist attacks and played a key role in the growth of fundamentalist radicalism in reaction to the Israeli-imposed exacerbation of apartheid.

We remind you that Hamas has gained an important position in Palestinian society, unpredictably winning the elections for the renewal of the Palestinians, made necessary by the segregation and the institutional and social system that Israel imposes on them. Parliament of the PA (National Authority of Palestine) in January 2006.