Hamburg, shooting in an apartment: two children aged 11 and 13 and a man dead, a woman seriously. He investigates for murder

In an apartment in the residential area of ​​Glinde, close to Hamburg, three bodies were found: they are of two children (11 and 13 years old) and a 44-year-old man. All three hit by a firearm. A serious and hospitalized woman. Investigators investigate for homocide.

According to the prosecutor in charge of the case, the man did not survive despite a resuscitation attempt made by the doctors who arrived on the spot. The injured woman is 38 years old. It would be a family drama, but investigators have not clarified whether the forty-four-year-old was the father of the children and what nationality they were.

On Sunday evening, several reports arrived at the police emergency number: some residents heard the sound of gunshots from the apartment building. Once the rescuers arrived, they found the two lifeless children and an immobile man who, despite resuscitation, died on the spot. Instead, the woman was taken to hospital seriously injured. The road in front of the house was cordoned off by the police.