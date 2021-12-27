World

Hamburg, shooting in an apartment: two children aged 11 and 13 and a man dead, a woman seriously. He investigates for murder

Photo of James Reno James Reno50 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

In an apartment in the residential area of ​​Glinde, close to Hamburg, three bodies were found: they are of two children (11 and 13 years old) and a 44-year-old man. All three hit by a firearm. A serious and hospitalized woman. Investigators investigate for homocide.

According to the prosecutor in charge of the case, the man did not survive despite a resuscitation attempt made by the doctors who arrived on the spot. The injured woman is 38 years old. It would be a family drama, but investigators have not clarified whether the forty-four-year-old was the father of the children and what nationality they were.

Germany, shooting in Halle: the killer gets out of the car and opens fire

Shooting in Hamburg, two children and a man dead

On Sunday evening, several reports arrived at the police emergency number: some residents heard the sound of gunshots from the apartment building. Once the rescuers arrived, they found the two lifeless children and an immobile man who, despite resuscitation, died on the spot. Instead, the woman was taken to hospital seriously injured. The road in front of the house was cordoned off by the police.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno50 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“The cold, the hunger, the illusion. We are ignoring a cursed game”

November 18, 2021

Merkel: “A dramatic situation in Germany”. Record of 52 thousand infections and 294 deaths: “A frightening number”. The squeeze for the unvaccinated

November 17, 2021

Saif Gaddafi is a candidate for the presidential elections in Libya – World

November 14, 2021

Bill Gates on Omicron: “we may have entered the worst part of the pandemic” – Covid Emergency

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button