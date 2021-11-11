Hamilton and the engine at risk: “I can’t comment” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The second place of the GP of Mexico City is behind for Lewis Hamilton, but the arrival in Brazil does not seem to have brought morale and confidence to the seven-time world champion, who after the last race fell in the standings to -19 points behind Max Verstappen. The Mercedes standard bearer – together with former rival Fernando Alonso – opened the pinwheel of press conferences at Interlagos. With three races still scheduled after this one, it would be crucial for the Brit to nibble a few points from the Red Bull ‘captain’. Historically, however, Milton Keynes’ single-seaters have always been very fast in Sao Paulo, even in the hybrid era.

Hamilton himself is aware of this and has made it clear that he does not consider himself favored for success in the homeland of his idol, Ayrton Senna. “They had been strong the last time we were here – recalled the # 44, referring to the 1-2 Red Bull-Toro Rosso of 2019, with Verstappen on the top step of the podium and Pierre Gasly behind him, able to beat Hamilton in a spectacular sprint. The Englishman on that occasion was third but then was demoted to seventh due to the accident with Alex Albon. This weekend, Saturday evening, there will also be the Sprint Qualification, the third of the year. Even in this regard, however, the reigning champion has no illusions: “If they are faster, even this will not work in our favor“Hamilton commented.

To add further thoughts then, there is the concrete hypothesis of one penalty on the grid for the Mercedes veteran. In fact, it is considered probable that Hamilton will have to replace the power unit again, as already happened in Istanbul in Turkey, when he reached the finish line fifth. “NI can’t really comment at the moment – he said about it at a press conference – I do not know. I don’t think the engines even arrived this morning. So, as far as I know currently, my engine is fine. But I’ll obviously find out later. We haven’t had a meeting with the engineers yet“.