Hamilton and Verstappen investigated in the Brazilian GP: the sentences- Corriere.it

Lewis Hamilton was disqualified, starting last in the Sprint Race of the Brazilian GP (8.30 pm, Sky), the 100 km mini-race that will assign pole position while Verstappen will advance to first place. The sports judges punished him for an irregularity of the DRS, the mobile wing system. A blow for the World comeback plans, down by 19 points compared to Verstappen: he was the fastest yesterday, then turned very badly.

It rains in the wet since on Sunday he already knows he will move back 5 positions for having fitted a new engine. The case had emerged in the routine checks after qualifying, Hamilton’s rear wing had been seized and subjected to four other repeated checks. The extension of the opening was greater than the data allowed by the regulation, but for the commissioners it was a single and non-systemic infringement, otherwise the penalty would have been much heavier. The good faith of Mercedes was recognized, that the anomaly could have been caused by assembly errors or something else, but this does not cancel the heavy defeat of Mercedes and above all the poor figure of a team used to perfection. Toto Wolff’s team has communicated that they do not appeal.

a favorable sentence for the Dutchman who did not change the starting position in the 100 km mini-starting race and indeed allowed him to take the lead thanks to the disqualification of Hamilton. The episode came to light thanks to a video shot by a fan. The stewards examined it by adding the images of the camera cars of the machines by Fernando Alonso (he had the garage near the closed park), of the same Verstappen, Hamilton and Bottas. In addition to those of the CCTV cameras inside the pit lane.

Verstappen gets out of the car, takes off his gloves and puts his right hand inside the slit of his rear wing – written in the judges’ sentence -, then goes to car number 44 (Hamilton’s) and repeats the same gesture, touching the two-point wing of the Drs system. From the high definition images, the stewards came to the conclusion than when Verstappen he puts his hand down, the wing of the Mercedes doesn’t move at all, the force exerted by the Dutchman in the insignificant gesture.

And an important detail that exonerates him from any (absurd) hypothesis of voluntary sabotage. Verstappen defended himself by explaining that the habit of touching the cars after qualifying and the race is consolidated among the drivers. In the past even Sebastian Vettel used to do it. A behavior that the stewards have understood but which remains prohibited. In Verstappen no sporting sanctions were imposed but only financial penalties because his behavior did not cause damage and because there are no precedents of penalties for such cases. But the next one who sgarrer will not get away with a fine, paltry for the salary of Verstappen who earns more than 26 million euros a season from Red Bull-Honda alone.