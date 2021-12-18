Hamilton, because retiring from F1 is not impossible. And the FIA is ready to punish him for having deserted the prizes – Corriere.it
Mercedes feels the victim of an irreparable wrong and there is a raise of tone, but the Austrian team principal, speaking in this way, has also put his hands on in case Lewis really decides to leave. The team has already experienced this in 2016 with Nico Rosberg: the German dropped with the cup in his hand, consumed by stress.
Hamilton-Verstappen, who earns the most: cars, planes, sponsors, fashion and luxuries of the kings of F1
First on the track and in earnings
Wolff’s words have already triggered chain reactions: Valtteri Bottas would have immediately shown up with his now former team, (he signed with Alfa) to say: if needed, I am here. Yesterday the Finn was with Lewis, and Wolff, in the Brackley and Brixworth factories to participate in the celebrations for the eighth constructors’ title in a row. A farewell party was also organized for him. Hamilton this summer extended the contract until 2023 for about 40 million per season; the other seat will go to George Russell, 23, comes from Williams and a product of the Mercedes nursery, with sure talent. But lacking in experience on a top car, in a situation made even more difficult by the change of regulations.
Bottas would be a safe second hand, but he has a multi-year contract with Alfa in hand and was greeted by Mercedes with a big farewell party. There would be the Dutch Nyck De Vries, reserve in F1 and champion of Formula E, but it seems like a science fiction scenario. Sir Lewis’s discontent for real.
The new president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, already has the first big problem: he has to decide whether to sanction Hamilton (risks a fine) for his absence from the FIA award ceremony. By regulation, the first three finishers of the championship must present themselves. Yesterday the Sheikh of Dubai, and former rally driver, beat the other candidate in the elections, the British Graham Stoker (61.6% of the votes against 36.6%), who had the support of the outgoing number one, Jean Todt. Ben Sulayem known for being a decision maker: As a driver I understand Lewis’ state of mind and we need to make him feel comfortable. But we have to see if there has been an infringement, the rules are rules, they are not sacred and can always be improved. But if there has been a violation it cannot be forgiven so.
December 18, 2021 (change December 18, 2021 | 07:13)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED