Hamilton, because retiring from F1 is not impossible. And the FIA ​​is ready to punish him for having deserted the prizes – Corriere.it

Mercedes feels the victim of an irreparable wrong and there is a raise of tone, but the Austrian team principal, speaking in this way, has also put his hands on in case Lewis really decides to leave. The team has already experienced this in 2016 with Nico Rosberg: the German dropped with the cup in his hand, consumed by stress.

Wolff’s words have already triggered chain reactions: Valtteri Bottas would have immediately shown up with his now former team, (he signed with Alfa) to say: if needed, I am here. Yesterday the Finn was with Lewis, and Wolff, in the Brackley and Brixworth factories to participate in the celebrations for the eighth constructors’ title in a row. A farewell party was also organized for him. Hamilton this summer extended the contract until 2023 for about 40 million per season; the other seat will go to George Russell, 23, comes from Williams and a product of the Mercedes nursery, with sure talent. But lacking in experience on a top car, in a situation made even more difficult by the change of regulations.

Bottas would be a safe second hand, but he has a multi-year contract with Alfa in hand and was greeted by Mercedes with a big farewell party. There would be the Dutch Nyck De Vries, reserve in F1 and champion of Formula E, but it seems like a science fiction scenario. Sir Lewis’s discontent for real.