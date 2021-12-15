Hamilton becomes Sir: the ceremony at Windsor Castle has ended – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

In a period certainly not easy for Lewis Hamilton from a sporting point of view, with the Englishman returning from the controversial second place in the Abu Dhabi GP who handed the 2021 world title to Max Verstappen, today for the seven-time world champion a joy has arrived that certainly repays him for all recent bitterness. The Mercedes standard bearer was in fact the protagonist at Windsor Castle, where he officially received the title of Sir by Prince Charles. The nomination for Hamilton came late last year, but the solemn ceremony took place today. Also present at the event was the mother of the Stevenage native, who becomes only the fourth driver in history to be awarded this honor. A recognition also linked to the important activity carried out by Hamilton off the track and linked to projects of inclusion and equality.

Even today, however, Hamilton has – at least for the moment – kept his firm communication silence, which aligns with the press blackout established by Mercedes since Sunday evening. The last public communication of the team dates back to the hectic post-race phases, with the communication of the intention to appeal to the FIA ​​regarding the complaint on the outcome of the Abu Dhabi GP, rejected by the Race Commissioners. The latest message posted by Hamilton, who boasts over 26 million followers on Instagram, dates back to a few hours before Yas Marina’s race.

Sir Lewis Hamilton is made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. Image ID: 2HATNCR // Dominic Lipinski // PA Wire#alamyeditoril #LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/RxLOhro1pM – Alamy Editorial (@Alamy_Editorial) December 15, 2021