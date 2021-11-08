Hamilton consoles Bottas: “You can beat us, not break us” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The next day is always the day of reflection. After the night, let go of the bitterness and frustration for a Grand Prix that unexpectedly seemed to have taken the path of Mercedes and instead returned from Red Bull in the turn of a corner, Lewis Hamilton wanted to reach out to Valtteri Bottas. That is to the great culprit of the Mexican departure, where his teammate closed, leaving Max Verstappen to parade on his left.

The seven-time world champion spoke as a captain or – much more prosaically – wanted to encourage Bottas to give 100% to Abu Dhabi for personal gain. Having an unmotivated driver on the team isn’t ideal (and certainly Toto Wolff’s words last week didn’t help), but even worse it would be to give up with four races to go. Continuing the internal war cannot help him, he needs Bottas’ help like bread to stem a Verstappen that is taking off.

These are the words of Hamilton in a story Instagram: “Bad days happen every day. We live and learn. Yesterday I said that Valtteri Bottas had left the door open and of course the criticisms started. We are a team: we win and lose as a team. There is never a single person who is responsible for a win or a defeat, we team up for better or for worse. You can beat us but not break us! We look to the next Valtteri, we continue to push brother“.