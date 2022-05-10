Hamilton criticizes Mercedes’ strategy at the Miami GP

Midtime Editorial

The first Miami Grand Prix had more emotion off the podium than on it. The race did not have many opportunities to pass in the high places, however, the show was given by the Mercedes teamespecially after what the radios announced.

the german squadrepresented by George Russell and Lewis hamiltonhad a bittersweet afternoone, since despite the fact that both were in the points zone (fifth and sixth, respectively), the second he did not like the strategy of Mercedes for ‘favoring’ the new signing of the team.

What bothered Hamilton

Hamilton’s annoyance came when he left the safety car after the accident between Gasly and Lando Norris. Russell It was called a boxes to change to medium tires and in the end he surpassed the seven-time champion.

However, the hassle of hamilton was made Present on the lap 43 when I ask to its an engineer, Peter Bonnington if I had to go through the pits to change tires, but he recommended that he not make it to the pits, even though he knew he would lose position with Russell.

“The strategy has not been good for me”said the seven-time champion at the end of the race and then released the following: “Unfortunately we had the same speed that we saw in the first race. Unfortunately, we have not been able to improve in these five races, but I trust that we will at some point”.