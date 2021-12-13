Hamilton fed to Verstappen

The most fought world championship in recent years, one of the most fought and tense ever, was resolved with an overtaking on the track in the last laps of the last race, especially with a surprising, now unexpected outcome, with Verstappen who killed Hamilton to go to win his first world title.

Let’s clear the field of any controversy: the world title of the 24-year-old Dutchman is deserved. The Red Bull driver for talent, work and the level demonstrated in 2021 is where he deserves to be, there is no question about this. Just as Lewis would have deserved it; they both had a wonderful season.

This is the due premise, just to avoid the hasty judgment of someone who may not understand what he reads.

With a cool head, the epilogue of this world championship left me a bit perplexed. Beyond the protagonists in the game, I did not like what I saw at all. I thought I was watching something like Squid Game. Or to a Roman arena where a gladiator was armed and his opponent was not, with the audience ready to thumbs down to see the blood.

Michael Masi, inadequate as race director but perfect scriptwriter, proclaimed himself a true “deus ex machina” of the championship, sacrificing sport on the altar of entertainment. F1 needed the twist, its moment to scream, the category had to give an emotion to appeal and what better thing than an unleashed iradiddio like Verstappen that bites a perfect prey, the greatest of all in numbers. It was the story we wanted to read, and the opportunity to write it was too tempting.

Latifi, with his fatuous loss of control, has allowed the writing of the perfect script.

F1 armed the hunter by giving him a single shot in the barrel, allowing the unarmed prey the apparent possibility of saving himself, but in fact condemning it.

Hamilton was fed to Verstappen in front of an enthusiastic audience. In the button rooms no one cared about him, nor about Verstappen, they wanted blood in the glossy Abu Dhabi amphitheater. Everything for the show. The perfect ending, as if we had seen a movie, or a series on Netflix.

However, there was very little sport on that last lap. Two grades of different compounds, Verstappen free to attack a Hamilton with hard rubber at the end of its life with fresh soft rubber. But we had to start again, the safety had to be rushed back, and the dubbed drivers who stood between the two contenders had to get out of the way, disappear without having time to rejoin.

The red flag would have put the contenders on an equal footing, but that was too much to ask. It would have been a fairer but less fun ending, less epic, less impressive. On the other hand, Hector also lost against Achilles because he was deceived by the goddess Athena. The goddess of justice who decided to take the side of one of the two Homeric heroes. It could be a metaphor, if you want.

Antonino Rendina

Follow @antorendina