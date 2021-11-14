Sports

Hamilton fined at the end of the Brazilian GP

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
The unknowns that Lewis Hamilton had to face in Brazil seem to never end. The Mercedes driver experienced a decidedly complicated weekend that began on Friday evening when, immediately after the qualifying session, his car was placed under the stewards’ magnifying glass due to an irregularity found on the rear wing.

The cold shower for Hamilton and Mercedes came on Saturday, after the second free practice session, when the commissioners decided to disqualify the car of the Englishman who was forced to start the Sprint Qualifying from the back of the grid.

Yesterday Lewis squeezed every horsepower of his W12 to climb up to fifth place, but today, in the race, he had to start from the tenth place due to a 5-position penalty for having replaced the heat engine and unmarked the fifth unit.

Despite this further unexpected event, Hamilton managed today to give a capital performance by winning a well-deserved success celebrated with the ovation of the Brazilian public.

For Lewis and Mercedes, however, the commissioners’ investigations did not end with the waving of the checkered flag. The Englishman, in fact, was put under investigation for having traveled the return lap with the seat belts unfastened in violation of the provisions of the sporting regulations.

Article 4, Appendix L, Paragraph III states the regulation states: “Drivers must be adequately restrained in their seat by seat belts in accordance with the technical regulations at all times during a race, in the pit lane or in a special stage. “.

After a brief (fortunately) consultation with the commissioners, it was decided to punish Hamilton simply with a 5,000 euro fine. An amount much less than the 50,000 euros imposed on Max Verstappen for touching the rear wing of Mercedes number 44 …

