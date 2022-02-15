Hamilton in Mercedes suit: “The 44 is back” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

In case anyone still had doubts about Lewis’ whereabouts Hamilton in Formula 1, the unofficial confirmation has just arrived.

Mercedes has in fact published a photo of the seven-time world champion, with his back to the lens, and in the background the protagonist number of a thousand battles in the Circus: “44 is back“. Few but incisive words, like those used by Hamilton himself to comment on his return to social media after the silence of a month and a half.

Today is no ordinary day for Sir Lewis. The FIA ​​will present the first findings of theinvestigation opened after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a decisive race in a 2021 World Cup that the Brit believes he lost to race director Michael Masi. The Australian has indeed given one last lap racing in Yas Marina not respecting the restart procedure and only splitting the cars between Hamilton and Verstappen.