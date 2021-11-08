Hamilton: “Incredible, Bottas closed me” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Sports

The management of the drivers at Mercedes has been constantly the subject of discussion over the last few years and in Mexico it seems to have backfired. Since his arrival in Brackley, Valtteri Bottas it was always kept on the grid in terms of renewal times, being used several times (emblematic in the case of Sochi 2018) to give total support to Lewis Hamilton in a world-class key.

The farewell to the team and the consequent landing in Alfa Romeo starting in 2022 cleared the mind of the Finn, who was able to mock his ‘captain’ in Mexican qualifying by unexpectedly taking pole position. Before the start, Toto Wolff it was hoped to have both cars in front of the first corner but, despite a good start from both drivers, Max Verstappen managed to mock them from the outside by leading the race.

The Dutchman from Red Bull was decidedly stubborn in the first braking, but also facilitated by an unexpected move by Bottas that closed the door on Hamilton rather than protecting him from his rival’s attack for the title. The reaction of the seven-time world champion was eloquent on the radio, incredulous after what happened: It’s unbelievable, it shut me down.

The public flattery of the Englishman towards his teammate often heard in recent months has therefore been of little use: Bottas knows well that these could be his last chance to win races in Formula 1 and has decided, this time, to think for himself . How will Wolff react now?

