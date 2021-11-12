Hamilton investigated for possible DRS irregularity!

A few hours from the pole position of the Sprint Qualifying of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, obtained in the Qualifying that took place today, Lewis Hamilton has been put under investigation by the race marshals.

A little while ago FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer wrote a short report to the commissioners stating that he found an anomaly in the measurement of the DRS system on car number 44, the Mercedes W12 of 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

“The adjustable positions of the upper elements of the rear wing have been checked on the number 44 single-seater with regard to the compliance established by article 3.6.3 of the F1 2021 technical regulation”.

“The requirement for the minimum clearance has been met, but the maximum requirement of 85mm when the DRS system is tested in accordance with TD / 011-19 has not been met.”

“I am referring the matter to the commissioners for their consideration,” concluded Bauer.

So it is an anomaly on the DRS of the car that took the pole position of the Sprint Qualifying. A possible cold shower for Hamilton, who, if confirmed, would be added to the 5 penalty positions to be served on the grid on Sunday after having unmarked the fifth engine unit of the season this morning in the first free practice session.