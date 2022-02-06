Hamilton is back: Mercedes pride, Inoue irony – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

“I’ve been away for a while. Now I’m back “. Lewis Hamilton after starting to follow a profile again – that of actress Letitia Wright – on Instagram returned to ‘posting’ on social media, receiving thousands of ‘likes’ in a few hours.

In no time on Twitter the fact that Lewis Hamilton appeared again on social media in an active way led to the phrase “He is back” to become a trending topic. All the hype generated by the simple post on Instagram of the seven-time world champion pushed the former Japanese driver Taki Inoue to ‘copy’ the standard-bearer of the Mercedes.

“I’ve been away for a while, now I’m back”, the words of Inoue identical to those of Hamilton in a post on social media that sees him busy at the grill. The class of 1963, a Footwork driver in 1995, did not ‘chirp’ about Twitter recently, from January 22.

Michael Masi: “It’s called a motor race.” negative !! – Taki Inoue (@takiinoue) December 12, 2021

On the occasion of the 2021 season finale, when in Abu Dhabi Max Verstappen on the last lap thanks to the restart following the Safety Car that entered the track due to the knockout of Nicholas Latifi overtook Lewis Hamilton to become world champion, he had commented on the words of the Clerk of the Course Michael Masi to the address of Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff “It’s a racing car race and we made sure the cars raced”. “Negative”Inoue’s judgment on Masi’s thesis, thus expressing his dissent on the ‘race’ that took place in the last lap.