Hamilton on pole in the Jeddah GP ahead of Bottas. Verstappen on the wall, is third. Ferrari, Leclerc is fourth- Corriere.it

Lewis Hamilton on pole in Jeddah, in the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​ahead of Valtteri Bottas. All Mercedes front row exploiting Max Verstappen’s mistake. Perfect until the last corner, the Dutchman of Red Bull. When he throws away the best time and goes to the wall: start third in the company of Charles Leclerc.

And a mistake that can cost a World Cup: he has only 8 points ahead of Hamilton with two races to go and breathlessness on his rival’s neck. It was a battle between giants, a confrontation at a distance of over 250 km / h on a fascinating but also very dangerous circuit due to the absence of escape routes. Max forced too much in the last sector, he was flying and would have comfortably beat Hamilton’s time. Without that mistake that completely changes the panorama of a championship he had in hand until a month ago. But in addition to the damage, he fears insult: because if he had to replace the gearbox for the scatter bump, he is set back five positions. It would be a blow.

The mistake of enthusiasm in a tour of the Seine When they tell Lewis of his rival’s erorre from the wall of the Mercedes, he hardly believes it. Holds Your Breath: Great teamwork guys, great work. Mercedes was not as superior as in Brazil or Qatar, there was total balance here. The men decided, the man of the seven world championships and 103 pole positions decided. Denying once again – if it were needed – the nonsense about the fact that everyone would win on the Mercedes. He must complete the job on Sunday and look for the third victory in a row in a GP that promises to be full of safety car. Even a win alone would not guarantee overtaking in the standings if Verstappen were to finish second. But it would still be a very strong signal. To get to Abu Dhabi and play all there. In theory, Max would have the first match point available on Sunday in Jeddah: but to win the title early he needs 18 points more than Hamilton. We need a very lucky astral coincidence.

Leclerc saves Ferrari The other protagonist of the day Charles Leclerc: finished in front of Sergio Perez who drives the same car as Verstappen. On Friday he had destroyed the car in free practice, he had promised that he would be forgiven in qualifying. And he kept his word: an amazing performance, among the best qualifying of the year (two poles for Charles). The other giant Antonio Giovinazzi, ninth with the Alfa Romeo that unloaded him for 2022. The Pugliese is exalted on the city circuits, in front of him there are people with much more competitive cars: Ocon, Tsunoda, Norris and Gasly.

Sainz damages the wing and starts fifteenth In Q2 thrills for Carlos Sainz’s very high speed spin at turn 11: he loses the car, swerves and ends up over the curbs, barely touching the wall with the rear wing. One of the most important elements on this track. With damage to the left bulkhead, and without time to replace it, the Spanish Saturday compromised: he risks a second exit, does not have sufficient load and gives up completing the fastest lap: Impossible, the car undriveable. Starting 15th, a bad blow for Carlos who had been in front of Leclerc all weekend. Also out Ricciardo, Raikkonen, Alonso and Russell.

Hamilton, no penalty for infractions in free practice Hamilton had been acquitted of two infractions committed during the last free practice session, three hours before qualifying. The first concerns the failure to comply with the yellow flags, the lighting system was activated accidentally, explained the race marshals. Reprimand, and hefty fine to Mercedes, for obstruction on Nikita Mazepin. It could have been much worse than the seven-time world champion chasing the eighth then, like no one ever in F1 history.