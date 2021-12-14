Hamilton poisoned in the last lap of Abu Dhabi, the outburst intercepted on the radio: “This race is manipulated” – The video

New poisons after the controversy related to the Formula 1 GP that was held in Abu Dhabi, decisive for the assignment of the world title to Max Verstappen. There were only four corners to go and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton realized there would be no chance of overtaking his Dutch rival and following up on his winning streak. When the driver realized that the possibility of winning the eighth title had officially vanished, he communicated in the pits that: “The race has been manipulated”. The background comes after the decision of the race commissioners not to accept the double appeal of Mercedes, thus confirming the order of arrival at the Abu Dhabi GP. After having rejected the first appeal of the German team, linked to the overtaking of Verstappen behind the safety car, the FIA ​​stewards also returned the second one to the sender, linked instead to article 48 (Doubling under the safety car regime), thus deciding not to distort the result of the race and confirming the victory of the title to Max Verstappen.

The commissioners announced that modifying the race result, bringing the classification back to the penultimate lap, or when Hamilton was momentarily in command, would have been inappropriate. However, the double verdict may not be the decisive one, because Mercedes would now intend to go to the FIA ​​Court of Appeal in Paris and in this case Verstappen’s victory of the race and the World Championship could remain pending in the hands of the judge for several weeks until the final decision. Hamilton’s comment had already been heard live by F1 TV spectators, who had the opportunity to follow Hamilton’s race onboard, and was subsequently broadcast by the Bbc. After the race Hamilton had proved great fair play against the new world champion and thanked Mercedes “For the great work done this year”, but it is clear that the controversy over the affair is destined to have a long life.

Cover image: Ansa

