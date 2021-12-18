Hamilton retreat: Bottas is a candidate, De Vries ready for Alfa Romeo – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

“It will be at least a biennial because I want to spend a peaceful Christmas”. Like this Toto Wolff had anticipated that Lewis Hamilton he would be linked to Mercedes with a multi-year agreement at the end of 2021 after the simple ‘annual’ signed a few weeks before the start of the season, which is now over and valid only for 2021. The announcement came in February, a few days later from the official presentation of the W12 and the renewal until 2023 came a few months later at the beginning of July. The final of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, however, threw the seven-time world champion into disillusionment with F1 who, in the eyes of the Hamilton-Wolff duo, chose Max Verstappen as the winner of the world title. Hamilton has stopped following up Instagram F1 and although it has already signed a two-year period, it is not excluded that it ’emulates’ Nico Rosberg, even if the dynamic would see the English retire not after a success, but a ‘defeat’ difficult to accept given how it has matured.

According to what is reported by today’s edition of The Corriere della Sera Valtteri Bottas he would already be a candidate to immediately redo the route towards Brackley, leaving Alfa Romeo with which he signed a three-year agreement. Mercedes, in order not to leave the Hinwil team uncovered – without forgetting the penalties to be paid – would turn the Formula E champion to the team led by Frederic Vasseur Nyck De Vries, which seemed to have already started at Alfa Romeo before the agreement with Bottas and the completion of the pair of drivers with the Chinese Guan Yu Zhou. George Russell at the moment is the only certainty of Mercedes for 2022, but in the first season in a top team it would perhaps be ungenerous to put the former Williams driver with responsibility. For this reason, in the event of a retirement by Hamilton Bottas, it could represent ‘safe second-hand’ which would guarantee continuity of results after the luster spent in Mercedes from 2017 to 2021.