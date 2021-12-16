“Hamilton robbed of a well-deserved title” – Corriere.it

The Mercedes withdraws the intention of appeal against the verdict of the Abu Dhabi race in which Max Verstappen won the World Cup. The deadlines for submitting the application to the FIA ​​court in Paris (after the rejection of two appeals by the stewards) expired tonight, December 16. In recent days, F1 and FIA have mediated and on Wednesday evening the establishment of a commission of inquiry “on the facts of Abu Dhabi” was announced to “draw lessons for the future, improve the system of rules”, and “communications between team and race direction ». All Formula 1 teams and drivers will be part of it.

Nothing will change in terms of results, but Mercedes has given up on the legal battle but the tension remains very high to the point that neither Lewis Hamilton nor Toto Wolff will go to the FIA ​​award ceremony in Paris tonight, they will be represented by the technical coordinator James Allison. It will be the British engineer to collect the cup for the eighth constructors’ title. And it is a violent tear not only from the institutional etiquette, but also from the regulation: because at the ceremony it is mandatory that the first three finishers of the championship go.

The Austrian team principal spoke fiery words at a press conference to explain the reasons for backing down on the appeal. From the commission he expects facts and not words, and “the FIA ​​will be responsible for this process. Because you can’t continue without a lack of clarity, you have to do it out of respect for the fans, for the teams. Of all. You cannot be hostage to ad hoc decisions at all levels: sporting, technical, incomprehensible ». Other broadsides: «If we had gone to the court we had enough evidence to win. We did not do it because we believe that sport should be put first and that, even if we were right, no one would have returned the result, there is a difference between being right and having justice. It was very difficult to choose not to present the appeal ». Very hard Wolff especially with Michael Masi, the race director, whom he never names by name and defines as “incompatible with his role”: “We have seen inconsistent decisions that have polarized the clash, and absolutely opposite to those taken only fourteen months earlier. The decisions taken in the last four minutes of racing stole a well-deserved title from Lewis ».

Which? Wolff mentions the Eifel 2020 GP, at the Nurburgring: «There all the cars were asked to split, in Abu Dhabi instead no, only a few. What does it mean? And when we asked for explanations, we were given a different explanation than in 2020. Lewis and I are completely disillusioned, our truth is that of the stopwatch, if it no longer counts we stop believing in this sport. Perhaps we will never digest this decision ». He adds that «he has no interest in exchanging opinions with him (Masi ed), because what he did in the last laps of Abu Dhabi goes against my and our values. And in any case, not only the race director must change, his is a delicate role, but the whole system with which decisions are made ».

The number one of the Mercedes team then makes an important clarification: «It is up to the FIA ​​to decide whether to go forward with him, with the FIA ​​in the last few days we have had a constructive dialogue and we have no problems with them. They took the right direction by setting up a commission. But that night, those surreal choices we will never forget. Values ​​have been trampled on ». Wolff claims he has nothing “against Verstappen and Red Bull, Max is a champion and deserves and they are fierce opponents for whom I have great respect”.