Hamilton, simulator evening towards Jeddah – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Fresh from two consecutive victories and with a gap in the world rankings from Max Verstappen who quickly dropped from -19 to -8, Lewis Hamilton seems more than ever in contention for the eighth world title of his incredible career. A historic result, which would position the Briton in the lonely peak in the history of this for the number of championships conquered, definitively detaching Michael Schumacher. The gap from the rival is very small and the Mercedes driver has fate entirely in his own hands. In fact, two victories in the last two races would give him the title regardless of Verstappen’s results.

The great peculiarity of this season finale, however, is represented by the circuits in which it runs. Losail, where Hamilton won last Sunday, and Gedda are two new tracks, while the grand finale of Yas Marina will take place on a renewed layout and much faster than the previous one. However, at the moment everyone’s attention is focused on the race in Saudi Arabia, which presents not indifferent pitfalls. The track is in fact urban but very fast, with the walls attached to the track that are ready to punish the slightest smudging of the drivers. Certainly it will not help the fact that the realization of the circuit itself is being completed in these same days.

For all these reasons, and obviously without having the possibility to do tests of any kind, the I work on the simulator. An activity that Hamilton has always shown not to like in the past, openly saying not to dedicate much time to it. This year, however, everything is different and so also the seven-time world champion is dedicating maniacal attention to this activity. Yesterday evening he himself posted an emblematic photo on Instagram, in which he can be seen engaged in a virtual tour right on the track in Jeddah. The caption is emblematic, with the words ‘work’. Nothing is left to chance in this final rush of two races that will award the 2021 title.