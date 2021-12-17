Hamilton stopped following F1 on Instagram – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

Sportsmanship. Lewis Hamilton had not hidden the evident disappointment on the radio at having seen a world championship practically won by his hands slip away, through pure bad luck. However, the Englishman reacted like a champion, congratulating Max Verstappen as soon as he got off his Mercedes W12, with a sporting gesture that did not go unnoticed. With the two complaints presented by the Silver Arrows and the intention – later withdrawn – to appeal to the decisions of the Commissioners, it was the seven-time world champion who came out better in the eyes of public opinion, which was favorably impressed by his behavior rather balanced at the end of the race.

The days of disillusionment and pain. Already at the end of the podium ceremony, Lewis Hamilton had followed Toto Wolff’s instructions and had not attended the usual interviews with television and print journalists. The Englishman continued with silence also on social networks, obviously presenting himself in person for the nomination ceremony for Knight Bachelor last December 15 in front of Prince Charles. This presence, however, did not match the one at the FIA ​​year-end Gala, despite being a duty included in the sporting regulations for the top three. It was Toto Wolff who explained that he will struggle “overcome the pain that was inflicted on him on Sunday, also because he is a man with clear values ​​and it is difficult to understand that it happened“And spoke of”disillusionment”And the concrete possibility that Hamilton may decide to hang up his helmet.

The clue on social media. In this context, Hamilton’s absence from the FIA ​​Gala becomes surprising, especially when associated with his behavior just after crossing the finish line at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. If neither public nor social statements of the 36-year-old British champion are recorded, it cannot but become news that he has stopped ‘following’ Formula 1 on Instagram. Hamilton has in fact removed the ‘follow’ from the category in the past few hours. Finally, the Mercedes driver ‘follows’ all the drivers of the championship, except one: Max Verstappen.