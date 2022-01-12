Hamilton, the future and the signs expected from the FIA ​​investigation – News

In terms of timing and outcome, these are two decisions that run parallel. Possibility that they cross? Actually, none. From England we look at the silence of Lewis Hamilton , we wonder about the presence on the grid at the start from Bahrain and it is linked to a clear confirmation, a signal that comes from the Federation , committed as the last act of the Jean Todt era to investigate the events that took place in Abu Dhabi, which decided the world championship.

According to reports Sky News UK, what the Federation decides will weigh heavily on Hamilton’s future, a new FIA under the presidency of Ben Sulayem, with very different features compared to the double mandate under Todt’s leadership.

Steering aside: The real news for 2022 is the FIA ​​president

“The responsibility lies with the FIA, he must answer on the commitment he made before Christmas, to investigate the events that took place before the last lap and come to conclusions.

Mercedes wants to see something tangible and a senior figure on the team said the longer this goes on, the worse Lewis Hamilton’s situation is. “, reconstructs Sky News.

Ben Sulayem does not believe in retirement

The timing of a decision-making process within the FIA, made up of analyzes and subsequent interventions on the sporting regulations and the International Sporting Code may not be compatible with a Formula 1 on track at the end of February with the first tests.

For rumors of a sign, which burden the analysis that will lead the FIA, in recent weeks others, of the opposite sign, have recorded the confirmation by Lewis, directly to the team, of a presence on the track in 2022.

Convinced of this scenario, President Ben Sulayem also said: “I don’t think he will retire. I ask you: did he say he would not run? No. I am confident that Lewis will return, he is a great piece of motorsport and, of course, of Formula 1: the new era can increase Lewis’ victories and successes, then there is also Verstappen.

I will evaluate what happened in Abu Dhabi and a decision will be made without being pressured by anyone“, reports Sky News.

Rules made to be changed

“It is my job to protect the integrity of the FIA, it does not mean that we will not comply with our regulations and, if there are improvements to be made, we will.

I have already said, it is not the Bible, it is a book written by people and it can be improved and changed by people “.