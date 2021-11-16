Hamilton, the secrets of the Mercedes supermotor that beat Verstappen- Corriere.it

With three GPs from the end of the season, only 14 points separate Max Verstappen from Lewis Hamilton, which become 11 points if we consider the fight in the constructors between Mercedes and Red Bull. To the sound of reversals, in an incredible season. You leave the Brazilian weekend with the awareness of having seen a Mercedes W12 package, between driver and engine, completely unrivaled and with the possibility of racing alone. If there were no penalties, it would have been a monologue.

Where superiority is born However, the technical superiority demonstrated was also and above all born from the replacement of the internal combustion engine, which resulted in a penalty of 5 positions on the grid for the seven-time world champion. A scheduled replacement, after the fourth unit had been used in Turkey (all weekend) and in the most salient stages (Saturday and Sunday) of the Austin and Mexican GPs. An engine that will now have to ferry Hamilton at the end of the season on race Fridays for the classic rotations. The exploitation of unit number 3 is very similar, which debuted in Spa since the beginning of the weekend, saving the approximately 300 km of the race due to the Belgian bad weather, and during the Saturdays and Sundays of Holland, Monza and finally the Russian GP.

An advantage of 25 horsepower? All this after Mercedes, in the GPs preceding that of Spa-Francochamps (Silverstone and Hungary), had changed its attitude in terms of exploiting its V6 engine. A choice designed to counter the excessive power of Red Bull shown between Paul Ricard and the two Grands Prix raced in Spielberg (Austria). In Brazil, Mercedes has raised the bar even further on Lewis Hamilton’s W12, with a gain that one competitor estimated at as much as 25 hp compared to the previous, more tired unit used in Mexico. A matter of mapping, remembering that from Monza 2020 it was decided to limit it to a single one between qualifying and race for the internal combustion engine but the possibility remained for the engineers to optimize it from circuit to circuit.

Half a second per lap The result was a performance weekend dominated by Lewis Hamilton. Max gave everything, said Helmut Marko, consultant for the Red Bull team at the end of the race. The difference in terms of pace was in fact too large and quantified in at least half a second per lap, most of them trimmed in the straight sections of the Interlagos track. Hamilton won the race on the straights – said the Austrian consultant – Max was on average two or three tenths faster in the central sector, he had to risk everything in that part of the track. So it was. Too bad that a very aerodynamically charged W12 also excelled in terms of tire management. Pushing like a madman in the second sector, Verstappen accentuated the thermal degradation on the rear of his RB16B, thus losing performance lap after lap that put him under fire from Lewis’s Drs.

The fear of Red Bull Once he had the possibility of using the movable wing on the long straight that led to the finish line, for Hamilton there were two possibilities of overtaking given the enormous difference in speed: in curve 1 or on the Reta Oposta, preparing it in detail between the S of Senna and the Curva do Sol. Any other driver would have had to be only 0.4 seconds away to overtake on the main straight – said team principal Christian Horner – Unfortunately, Mercedes needed even 9 tenths or 1 second to get glued in approach Turn 1. Red Bull was puzzled by the increased performance of the Mercedes drive unit fitted to Hamilton’s W12, as it was unable to compensate for the deficit through their Honda power unit. Not even with a new unit. According to the Milton Keynes team, even if they brought a new internal combustion engine to the track, the performance gain would be between 4 and 7 horsepower, while for Mercedes we are talking about completely different numbers. I estimate a good 20 hp from what Lewis showed, Marko said again.