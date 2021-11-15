Hamilton, the victory in Brazil built with 25 overtakes. Verstappen is now afraid for the last three races- Corriere.it

The 101 success of Lewis Hamilton can change the history of the World Championship, and even if it does not happen it will still be remembered as a legendary feat, a jewel among the most precious of F1. Max Verstappen feels the blow, like Red Bull: they were expecting a brace, they were devoured by the seven-time world champion. Against everything, against everyone, against his own team who made a mistake in mounting a wing, at least this is written in the verdict of the stewards.

Disqualified for an irregularity of the Drs, in the sprint race on Saturday he started last, climbing up to fifth. And then another five steps back on the grid yesterday, tenth, for having mounted the new engine, a devastating weapon on the Brazilian straight. Interlagos, the track on which Sir Lewis in another era – in 2008 – had won his first title by demolishing the soul of Felipe Massa.

The former Ferrari driver there to applaud him, like Leclerc and Sainz protagonists of a muscle duel at the start, which defines the finishing positions. Fifth and sixth, many points to stretch on a ghost McLaren (Norris 10 and Ricciardo retired), but the red remained in the background in the 71 laps of samba between champions. Verstappen also applauds, as a track man he understands the enormity of his rival’s victory.

The Dutchman’s advantage in the standings within 24 hours was reduced by 7 points (from +21 to +14) when he should have stretched. I think it was the toughest race of my life says Lewis, a phrase he repeated a thousand times, but this time authentic. Pure ferocity, from the start: a handful of laps to go up to the podium area, to move Bottas (third), to fetch the orange boy who wants to put an end to his reign.

Hamilton and fashion: the lace veil, the Pinocchio collar and the fluorescent dresses. Lewis’ crazy looks Lewis Hamilton’s looks: for once in black? Never

The battle begins at a distance, disappointment for the choices of the Mercedes wall, the attempt to pass Verstappen with the pit stops does not work. Lewis has to do it alone, hammer down to reduce the gap below the second to activate the moving wing. It happens on lap 48, at turn 4, Max repulses the assault with the hard way accompanying him outside beyond the limits of the track.

For the referees a regular move. Obviously Hamilton sarcastically comments on the radio, of course. The calm before the storm, ten passages later, ambushes the first corner to fly away on the straight where it sports a terrifying speed. The Mercedes were from another planet, says Sergio Perez. Toto Wolff rejoices, points his index finger in favor of the camera. It was for the race direction. Between Mercedes and Red Bull total war, the three final races – two on unknown tracks, Qatar and Saudi Arabia; the last in Abu Dhabi – they will be fiery arenas and not for the climate.

Verstappen and the 13 million jet (bought by Branson): 12 seats, bedroom, bar and pilots as guests Homage to Holland