Hamilton: “There are those who lack respect, but I don’t mention names” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The pursuit of the eighth world title in his career for Lewis Hamilton starts from Mexico. We must forget the double bitterness of Istanbul and Austin, two races that on paper should have been more favorable to him than to Max Verstappen, but which in practice made him slip to -12 from his direct rival in the race. title. A continuous reversal of the front, which now sees him, reigning champion and most successful F1 driver in history, in the unusual role of pursuer. The round in Mexico City, on paper, sees him as a disadvantage compared to the Dutchman of Red Bull. The two shared their successes equally in the last four races held at the Hermanos Rodriguez Autodrome. In 2016 and 2019 he won Hamilton, in the two-year period 2017-2018 Verstappen.

At the press conference, presenting the Mexican weekend, Hamilton replied to those who reminded him that he was the last to triumph on this track. “Last time here they were a little faster than us – underlined the reigning world champion – this is a Red Bull circuit. We’ve been successful here in the past too, but only because Max got it wrong and took a penalty. But they were much faster than us “. The reference is to the pole position conquered by Verstappen in 2019 and then canceled by the race direction due to the Dutchman’s failure to slow down at the time of Valtteri Bottas’ accident, at the end of Q3.

Hamilton then became rather allusive, launching what appeared to most a ‘obvious dig at his direct rival for the title, without ever mentioning it explicitly. Responding to a question related to the comments of other drivers, the Mercedes driver stigmatized the alleged lack of respect in his regards. “There have been a lot of things that have been said that are definitely not good for the young people who are watching – ruled Stevenge’s champion – I just try to stay positive and stay calm, being respectful towards the riders I am fighting against. Regardless of whether or not I have a name in my head about it, I don’t say “, he concluded.