Hamilton-Verstappen buffer, Marko apologizes – F1 Team – Formula 1

Since the beginning of the season Helmut Marko, a historic collaborator of the Red Bull house and a character who is never shy when it comes to expressing his opinions, has never lost an opportunity to tease Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton. For once, however, the 78-year-old Austrian executive wanted to make amends and acknowledge his own mistake. In fact, the manager from Graz had been rather aggressive towards the world champion team after the now infamous Hamilton-Verstappen rear-end collision, which occurred during the 37th lap of the Saudi Arabian GP. When interviewed about what happened immediately after the race, Marko said he was sure that it was not a ‘brake test’ by the Dutchman.

The eminence gray of the Red Bull house had claimed to have data available that showed how the behavior of the # 33 had been correct. The analyzes carried out by the FIA, however, have certified the opposite: one sudden braking by Verstappen, who for this reason was punished with a 10-second penalty. Faced with this data, even the inflexible Marko was forced to take a step back. “At the time of the television interviews, I conveyed exactly the information I had received from the engineers previously – explained to the site F1 Insider – obviously they weren’t correct, so I apologize for that “.

In view of the final race of Yas Marina, which has taken on the dimension of a real play-off between Verstappen and Hamilton, Marko has shown himself confident. Above all, the Graz native has ensured that there will be no unfair maneuvers by his pilot. A double zero, in fact, would graduate the # 33 champion. “Let’s hope that the unfortunate chapter of Saudi Arabia is now closed – commented – in any case, we are just looking forward. We want to win in Abu Dhabi and thus win the title. We will do everything to achieve this. But we will not take any unfair action. Already in Saudi Arabia we had the pace to keep up with Hamilton – concluded the director of Milton Keynes – the Abu Dhabi track should be more suitable for us “.