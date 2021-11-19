Hamilton-Verstappen, the FIA’s decision on overtaking in Brazil: there will be no revision
After the two meetings on Thursday with representatives of Mercedes and Red Bull, the Federation has expressed itself on the admissibility of the Brackley team’s right to review: it will not proceed. Evidence defined as significant but not relevant to accept the request. But a precedent is created. All weekend in Losail live on Sky Sport F1 (channel 207)
On Losail Thursday, the Fia has put an end (for now) to the story of the maneuver at the limit of Verstappen on Hamilton to giro 48 of the GP of San Paolo. Yesterday i commissioners they had decided to postpone the decision and today came the choice not to proceed after the right of review requested by Mercedes. The Federation defined the tests “significant but not relevant to accept Mercedes request “.
The press release from the FIA
The Federation, in the official statement, specifies that if the commissioners “had considered that the on-board video of the 33 single-seater had been crucial in making a decision, they would have simply put the incident under investigation and they would take one decision after this video was made available. ”But evidently they saw no need to.
The on-board video of the episode
What happened Thursday in Losail
Verstappen’s maneuver had come under the magnifying glass again after the Red Bull driver’s on-board video was released. The images, not available during the race, they had prompted Mercedes to submit an overhaul request against the commissioners’ decision not to investigate Max during the match at Interlagos.
A precedent is created, what will happen next time?
The position taken by the FIA andabsence of a penalty to Verstappen create a precedent (or something that comes very close to it). What will happen the next time the same conditions as lap 48 in Sao Paulo occur on the track? That being the case, the idea is that a pilot can be legitimized to be more decisive and aggressive finding himself in an internal trajectory. The same Toto Wolff, in the Syampa team principal conference, he pointed out that the request for revision was mainly to understand how we will have to behave on the track in the future.