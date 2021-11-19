Hamilton-Verstappen, the FIA’s decision on overtaking in Brazil: there will be no revision

After the two meetings on Thursday with representatives of Mercedes and Red Bull, the Federation has expressed itself on the admissibility of the Brackley team’s right to review: it will not proceed. Evidence defined as significant but not relevant to accept the request. But a precedent is created. All weekend in Losail live on Sky Sport F1 (channel 207)

GP QATAR, THE LIVE OF FREE TRIALS – REVIEW LAW: WHAT IS IT?