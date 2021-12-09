Hamilton-Verstappen: the words of the press conference – Live

Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen this year gave birth to an endless duel for the crown of world champion 2021. After 21 GPs seasoned with overtaking, twists, accidents and breathtaking battles, it all comes down to the last race of the season. As in the plot of a perfect Hollywood film, the Abu Dhabi round will be decisive and the two contenders get there on equal points and in the wake of the fierce controversies arising from the Saudi Arabian weekend. Pending the head-to-head on the track on Sunday, the first confrontation between the two great rivals of Mercedes and Red Bull will take place today, at a press conference. Follow with us the face to face between # 33 and # 44 in this direct writing.

14.50 – This press conference ends here and also our direct report. Hamilton made references to the ‘historicity’ of the eighth title, but also reiterated that he never feels like the reigning champion to beat, but only “one who wants to become champion“. The Englishman also reiterated that he was not focused on a possible accident caused by Verstappen. “I focus on the things I can control“. The Dutchman on the other side pointed out in great progress made by Red Bull this season compared to 2020. He too has dribbled the question about a possible crash: “As a pilot you don’t think about it, you just want to do the best possible“.

14.46 – Hypothesis deduction of points. Hamilton: “Such incidents have happened in the past. The stewards took precautions. They did well to do so. But we hope it is not necessary to use this provision. I hope it’s a great race. I have no opinions. I certainly don’t want to see the stewards – jokes – and they won’t want to see me “. Verstappen: “This is something that can always happen, I don’t think anything new has been added for this race“.

14.44 – Hamilton: “At the moment this seems like a championship like any other. I never show up with number 1 in the car. I always have the # 44. I never consider myself the champion at the beginning of the year, I always consider myself one who is fighting to win “.

14.43 – Hamilton: “I don’t think the title cannot be won correctly. I’m here to do the best with this incredible team. We made an incredible comeback. In the last few races we have been in an enviable position. We must not waste energy on things beyond our control“.

14.41 – The long-awaited question immediately comes: if the title were decided by an accident, would it take away something? Verstappen begins: “As a pilot you don’t think about it. Take on the weekend to do the best you can and win the race. But the media are talking about this. I came here trying to do the best I could and to win“. Hamilton: “I can’t control the things that happen around me. I can control how I behave“.

14.39 – Hamilton: “I’ve been training these days, it was nice to disconnect a bit”.

14.38 – Verstappen: “This day I stayed in Dubai, with friends and family. I also celebrated my girlfriend’s birthday. They are beautiful things. F1 is one thing, but it’s important not to forget other important things as well“.

14.37 – Verstappen replies: “After last year, I didn’t think I had any hope of playing the title. We have been competitive, we have achieved important results, even with a bit of bad luck. Overall we can be really satisfied. And we are proud of the teamwork that brought us here to fight for the title “

14.36 – Hamilton starts talking: “Many would not have thought that we would get to play it to the end. I think it was a great team effort. The eighth title has never been won by anyone in the past. I’m grateful. I know the emotions one experiences to get here“.

14.35 – Here are the two great rivals.

14.30 – Among his ‘fans’ Verstappen can also include Sebastian Vettel. The German’s preference is quickly explained: “I would like Hamilton not to beat Schumacher’s record”, the thought of the four-time world champion at Aston Martin.

14.25 – The head-to-head between the two gave memorable moments this year: in this article we retrace them all, from Bahrain to Saudi Arabia.

14.20 – Before Hamilton and Verstappen, their respective teammates will also speak to the press: Bottas and Perez. For the race for the constructors’ title, however, Mercedes is very close to the eighth success in a row. In fact, the Brackley team has a 28 point advantage, out of a maximum of 44 that can be taken home in the last weekend of the year.

14.15 – On the delicate question of a possible accident between the two great rivals, Pierre Gasly, from AlphaTauri, was quite sincere. Speaking to reporters, the Rouen native said clearly: “I think Max will be up front. But I don’t know if they will finish the race “.

14.10 – The tension of the weekend in which F1 is entering has been confirmed by the indications given to teams and drivers by Race Director Michael Masi. Points deductions and disqualifications are ready for those who behave in a manifestly unsportsmanlike manner. Hamilton and Verstappen are warned.

14.05 – Fernando Alonso was also among the Verstappen ‘fans’. The Spaniard, who has long been an admirer of Red Bull’s talent, has no doubts: “Max was the best of us all – commented the Asturian – the lap of Jeddah in qualifying, before the touch with the wall, is his, not the car. Mercedes deserves the Constructors’ Championship – added Alonso – but Max was one step ahead of everyone else for the whole year “.

2 pm – Our live begins. Almost all the protagonists of the Circus have already spoken at the press conference. Many have been asked the ‘fateful’ question: “Who would you like to win the championship?”. Among those who responded there were also George Russell – who obviously supports Hamilton – and Kimi Raikkonen, “Maybe I would prefer Red Bull to win, but just to change a bit”, the Finnish’s answer, in perfect style Iceman.