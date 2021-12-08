– Hamilton-Verstappen, who earns the most: cars, planes, sponsors, fashion and luxuries of the kings of F1

Sunday 12 December in Abu Dhabi the last GP of the Formula 1 season will be staged. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen get there on equal points (it had happened only once, in 1974 between Clay Regazzoni and Emerson Fittipaldi, the Brazilian won), it will be a challenge between giants. Should Sunday’s race also be tied, the title would go to the Red Bull driver for the highest number of victories (9-8). Giants on the track e first in the paddock also in the earnings ranking: the victory would in fact bring additional prizes that would increase salaries already super. With repercussions for everyone, because in the event of a World Cup victory, Mercedes would have promised the team’s employees a bonus of around € 10,000 each. A hefty sum to repay the eighth title in a row, a feat that has never been successful in F1 history. And the same on the other side with the Red Bull men.